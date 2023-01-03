Will Shinsuke Nakamura be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17?

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is one of the biggest upcoming wrestling events this month, and one of the stars that some wanted to see in action is none other than WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style has already gained popularity prior to his inclusion in the Stamford-based promotion in 2016. He is best known for wrestling in NJPW, where he was a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, his first reign at age 23, making him the youngest star to have held the aforementioned title. Shinsuke Nakamura also won the 2011 G1 Climax and the 2014 New Japan Cup.

Although he joined WWE in 2016, he returned to Japan this year for an exciting match. In October last year, it was announced that the SmackDown star will face The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year event. At the January 1, 2023 event at Budokan Hall, Shinsuke successfully defeated the 60-year-old wrestling veteran.

During the post-match press conference of the event, the SmackDown star was asked if he would be attending the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4 and 21. Shinsuke Nakamura then shared that he wouldn't be present at the event, adding that he was not approached about it either.

"No, I don't plan to [attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17]; I haven't been approached about it, unfortunately (laughs)."

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will have its first show at Tokyo Dome while the January 21, 2023 event will be at the Yokohama Arena. Stars from AEW, WWE, Stardom, and more are expected to perform at the event. Some of the names who will participate in the event include Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Jay White, and more.

Although Shinsuke Nakamura won't be in attendance, other notable stars might appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Some of the major names who were rumored to appear at the upcoming Japanese wrestling event are Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Varnado) and, most recently, Naomi.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have not been seen in action inside the ring ever since their exit from the promotion in May. However, multiple reports have circulated that The Boss is slated to appear for the event.

Unlike Sasha, there hasn't been much news regarding Naomi's status in wrestling. But that all changed recently when it was also reported that she would appear alongside her tag team partner for the event.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is currently slated to be in Japan.



NJPW sources would not confirm they are bringing Naomi in and stated she was coming of her own accord.



- PWInsider Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is currently slated to be in Japan.NJPW sources would not confirm they are bringing Naomi in and stated she was coming of her own accord.- PWInsider https://t.co/L20sLGJdxF

Although Shinsuke Nakamura won't be able to attend Wrestle Kingdom 17, it's a good thing he was still able to perform in Japan once again after so many years. For now, it remains to be seen whether the former WWE Women's Tag Team duo will indeed appear at the event.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes