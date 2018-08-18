Will SummerSlam push heels finally?

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 18 Aug 2018

SummerSlam 2018

On the off chance that WWE needs to discover somebody or something to fault for its ongoing viewership downturn, at that point it requires not look any more remote than its own capacity to push its own heels.

As demonstrated by WWE's rundown of pay-per-views, the organization does not have an issue with making and pushing its best babyfaces, as exhibited by the achievement of stars like Strowman, Reigns, Styles, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and a few others. Be that as it may, one of the primary reasons why WWE programming has been so dull off late has been the poor booking of quality heels. All things considered, when you take a glance at WWE's ongoing pay-per-view predicted outcomes, a significant number of them include probably top heels being at the mercy by upper mid-card and headliner babyfaces, which totally annihilates any ounce of believability they may have needed in any case.

At Extreme Rules, for instance, Baron Corbin lost to Balor while Owens filled in as a punching pack for Strowman and Rusev was basically somebody for Styles to beat. Moreover, at Backlash, Bryan effortlessly tapped out Big Cass. On a similar demonstration that highlighted Rollins crushing The Miz and Reigns vanquishing Samoa Joe in a nap fest that did only hurt Joe's notoriety for being one of WWE's best heel with fan's support. These match results were ideal cases of why WWE's powerlessness to make really convincing and persuading heels, outside of a couple of names like Lesnar, has made an item that needs to be the centre of good entertainment: Good versus evil.

The idea of good versus evil is a surprisingly basic story to tell, but, WWE figures out how to reliably mess up that basic narrating in light of the fact that it's difficult for fans to become tied up with the organization's best heels. It's not.

Consequently, at SummerSlam, WWE must oppose having heels like Joe, Corbin and Dolph Ziggler look awful in defeat, or this heel issue will just keep on growing, going ahead.