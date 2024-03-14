Will The Rock break The Undertaker's unique record at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the possibility

The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown after the Royal Rumble PLE back in January to confront Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

He wanted to face his cousin at WrestleMania XL, but 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes became an obstacle in his path. The American Nightmare challenged The Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows for the second year in a row.

This led to The Great One turning heel and officially joining The Bloodline. The Brahma Bull joined forces with Roman Reigns and acknowledged him as his Tribal Chief.

The Bloodline is currently feuding with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, who will face Rock and Reigns in the main event of night one of WrestleMania this year.

The Rock will main-event WrestleMania for the sixth time in his career next month. He headlined the Grandest Stage of Them All against Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena twice, and once in a Fatal 4-Way match against Triple H, Mick Foley, and The Big Show.

The Great One will also join The Undertaker on a unique list at WrestleMania XL as he will tie his record and become the second star to main event the Show of Shows in four different decades.

The Rock could take time off from WWE after WrestleMania XL

The Rock started appearing more often in WWE when he joined the TKO Board of Directors. He will wrestle his first match in eight years at WrestleMania XL.

But fans may only get to enjoy The Great One's current run until the Show of Shows because he is scheduled to begin shooting for his next feature film, "The Shooting Machine," following the major event.

PWInsider is reporting that casting for the supporting characters of the film has already begun, and the shooting is expected to go on from May 2024 to August 2024.

Due to The Rock's commitment to the film, he will likely stay away from pro wrestling until the shooting is over.

The company already teased The Rock vs. Roman Reigns earlier this year, so The Great One's return after the shooting to feud with his cousin is inevitable.

