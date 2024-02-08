Will The Rock be briefly diverted from WWE duties in the second half of 2024? Analyzing post-WrestleMania 40 schedule

The return of The Rock on the road to WrestleMania 40 has surely shaken the entire landscape of WWE. The People's Champion's arrival on SmackDown finally resulted in the dream confrontation between him and Roman Reigns. However, The Great One hasn't received much appreciation from fans as they believe that he has stolen the spot for Cody Rhodes.

Despite the mixed reaction, the company is highly likely to move forward with Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Amid this, it seems like the Great One will be unable to focus on his WWE duties fully during the second half of 2024 due to his Hollywood commitment.

The potential belief arises after the recent teaser of Moana 2 which is set for its theatrical release on November 27, 2024. In this sequel of Maona, The Rock will again voice the role of Maui, which he also did in the first sequel of the film.

Expand Tweet

Not only this, but The People's Champion Red One is also set to hit the big screens in November as it will be released on November 15, 2024.

So the post-WrestleMania schedule for The Rock already seems to be jam-packed as he is likely to be busy in the promotional campaigns for his upcoming films. This also seems like an indication of his non-participation in the upcoming shows of the WWE including the Saudi Arabia Premium Live event.

Moreover, this also might be the potential reason why he wants to finish his storyline against Roman Reigns in the first half of 2024. In addition, this might also slightly impact his role as the Board of Directors under the TKO.

The Rock shared an interesting response on the WrestleMania Kickoff event

We are just a few inches away from the upcoming WrestleMania Kickoff event set to broadcast live on Thursday, February 8, in Las Vegas. This press event is already highly anticipated among the fans, especially due to the current scenario regarding Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes.

Amid this, WWE released some of the video clips of superstars landing in Vegas for the event. One of the videos featured The People's Champion where he marked that this Kickoff press conference to be talked about forever.

Expand Tweet

Overall, it seems like Triple H has surely something interesting in store for fans in this WrestleMania Kickoff event.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE