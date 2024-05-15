Will The Rock turn babyface to fight 46-year-old WWE legend for the first time ever? Chances explored

The Rock had one of the best runs of his pro wrestling career in WWE this year when he returned to the company ahead of WrestleMania XL. However, his stint with the Stamford-based promotion was as a heel, as The Final Boss unraveled his villainous persona against Cody Rhodes.

The Hollywood star recently became the subject of discussion as AJ Styles wanted to face him. The 46-year-old star asserted that he would only consider facing the former WWE Champion if the latter turned babyface.

However, the possibility of The Great One's character change is slim to none, as there are currently no plans for it. Rock's heel persona has given him a lot of leverage to showcase his dominance in storylines, given that he is an official member of the TKO Board of Directors.

One major reason The Rock won't likely turn Babyface to face AJ Styles is that WWE has far greater plans with the Hollywood star at the moment. The top priority matches for The Final Boss in his current WWE run are with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, in which he will likely remain a heel.

Other than these two, it is highly unlikely that The Rock will wrestle in any other matches. After all, he returned from in-ring retirement to give the fans the highly anticipated dream match against Rhodes. Thus, the possibility of The People's Champ turning babyface to fight AJ Styles is significantly low.

Have The Rock and AJ Styles ever crossed paths in WWE?

Following AJ Styles' comments on The Brahma Bull in his interview with Sports Illustrated, fans have been wondering if the two stars ever met in the Stamford-based promotion.

In reality, The Rock never crossed paths with The Phenomenal One in WWE. One of the main reasons behind this is the difference in their stints with the company.

Styles debuted in WWE at Royal Rumble 2016 and has been an active superstar since then.

However, by the time the 46-year-old star made his WWE debut, The Great One had already retired from in-ring action to pursue a career in Hollywood. Although the 52-year-old legend did make sporadic appearances in the company, he never crossed paths with AJ Styles.

Now that The Rock has come out of retirement in 2024 and is associated with WWE, it remains to be seen whether he will ever confront The Phenomenal One in the Stamford-based promotion.

