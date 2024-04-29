Will Triple H break up an impressive tag team in the WWE Draft 2024? Exploring the chances 

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair was the overall number one Draft pick on SmackDown last week, as she was retained by the blue brand in the first round.

She works alongside Jade Cargill as part of a tag team, and the duo is engaged in a feud with Damage CTRL. However, Triple H could pull off a massive swerve and split them up on RAW this week by declaring Jade Cargill the number one pick for the red brand.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were listed as individuals in the 2024 WWE Draft pool. Cargill is eligible to be picked on Night Two, and her fate could be sealed on this week's edition of RAW.

RAW selects Jade Cargill as the No. 1 pick

RAW already has Becky Lynch as the Women's World Champion, protected from the Draft. The red brand retained Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley is currently injured. WWE has limited options for its number one pick tonight on RAW during the first round, and Jade Cargill seems like a decent option.

Upon arrival, she could look to make an immediate impact on RAW, teasing the possibility of several new feuds. Cargill has been presented as a megastar since her debut, and putting her on RAW will be a great way to involve her in more storylines.

RAW and SmackDown rosters lock after Backlash France

It is worth noting that the RAW and SmackDown rosters will lock only after Backlash France this weekend. This would allow Cargill to appear on SmackDown before the event to help add to the build-up of her upcoming title match.

Cargill and Belair will challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash. They have been involved in a brief but intense feud. The former AEW star's potential move to RAW may also hint at the future of the title on the main roster.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship changes hands

Jade Cargill could join forces with her SmackDown counterpart Bianca Belair. Both superstars could become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. It would allow them to float on both brands, where they could continue making their respective cases as the number one draft picks.

Putting Belair and Cargill on two separate brands would undoubtedly make for an intriguing twist. However, this year's Draft has lacked that element of surprise, and Triple H's bold call to split up potential future champions may become the biggest talking point this week.

