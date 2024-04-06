Will Triple H help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Exploring if he can do it

WrestleMania 40 is set to be one of the biggest events in WWE's history all thanks to the efforts of Triple H and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes is set to headline both nights of the show. The American Nightmare could use all the help that he can get, but it looks like The Game won't be one of them.

At WrestleMania 40 Night One, Cody Rhodes will team with Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns and The Rock. If the former duo wins, his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman will be free of The Bloodline the following night. However, if the latter duo wins, the title match will be subject to 'Bloodline rules'.

Knowing the group, they always have something up their sleeves. However, despite The American Nightmare's positive connection with his boss, The Game himself has shut down speculations about a possible return.

Triple H's health could be in jeopardy if he returns to the ring

As many are aware, The Game officially retired from in-ring wrestling in early 2022 due to a heart issue. While on the Pat McAfee Show, he revealed that despite training and working out, he shouldn't be in the ring taking bumps.

Triple H added he was glad to have a backup system, which is his current job as a backstage authority figure. Even if fans don't see him on television daily anymore, he clearly enjoys his current position, evidenced by the way he talks about it during interviews and current products.

Triple H believed he was in a place where he was supposed to retire anyway

In the same appearance on the Pat McAfee Show at WWE World, The Game revealed that before he experienced his health scare, he was still called for a possible WrestleMania match. However, he turned it down as he knew he was already at a point where he should have retired and had no regrets.

It shows that The King of Kings is content with his career and has no desire to return to the ring. This seems fitting as he is already a 14-time world champion, Hall of Famer, and much more.

Cody Rhodes doesn't need help from Triple H

If Rollins and Rhodes fail to win their tag team match on Night One, then Cody Rhodes will compete in a 'Bloodline rules' match the following night and could need help. However, it might not make sense for it to come from The Game as they don't have deeper connections apart from their professional relationship.

It would also be on-brand for Cody Rhodes if he can overcome The Bloodline all by himself. If he does need help, it could come from someone closer to him, possibly his brother Dustin Rhodes.

