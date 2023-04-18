Will Trish Stratus join Damage CTRL tonight on WWE Raw? Predicting potential outcome  

WWE Raw on April 17th, 2023 is potentially going to make motives clearer for everyone. On the previous episode, Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch after losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Now, the Hall of Famer is expected to explain her actions on WWE Raw tonight. It’s possible that Trish will focus on Lita choosing to align with Becky Lynch to win the tag team titles rather than teaming up with her for the match. It would explain why she turned on Lynch and potentially create a storyline that’ll lead up to Backlash 2023.

However, the chances of Stratus aligning with Damage CTRL aren't high. Despite turning on Becky, she may want to regain the tag titles alongside Lita. Furthermore, adding Trish Stratus to Damage CTRL could lead to disruption of storylines in the future.

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE I won’t be coming to Raw today. I won’t be coming to Raw today.

Ideally, WWE will develop Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus as a separate storyline rather than as part of a faction.

Of course, WWE Raw has proven to be an unpredictable show, and anything is possible. A couple of weeks ago, Brock Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes, and that resulted in the fans’ unending frustration. So, WWE might not write another segment that’ll lead to significant criticism from the fans!

What else to look forward to on WWE Raw?

While Trish Stratus is scheduled to explain her actions, fans are in for quite a few more interesting segments and matches.

One such segment is Brock Lesnar coming to WWE Raw tonight to answer Cody Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash 2023. Considering that The American Nightmare vowed to make The Beast a victim, Lesnar’s promo should be just as cutthroat. This is another storyline that should keep fans engaged until Backlash.

Some of the matches to look forward to are Seth Rollins vs. The Miz and Bobby Lashley vs. United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match. The latter has the chance of making it over to Backlash 2023 as a title match!

Finally, one can expect to witness a development in the rivalry between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle. However, there’s no confirmation on whether Roman Reigns is scheduled to make an appearance on Raw tonight or not!

