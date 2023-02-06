Will Vince McMahon replace Triple H after WWE Sale? Nick Khan's answer sheds light

Vince McMahon's return to WWE last month sparked discussions regarding the company being up for sale. Some were also worried about Triple H's role as head of creative, but it looks like Nick Khan has provided some sort of answer.

In an interview with CNBC, Nick Khan stated that Vince McMahon was open to leaving WWE if that's the right deal to make. With this in mind, Triple H will most likely continue his role as head of creative unless potential buyers have another idea in mind. The CEO added that taking control from McMahon after more than four decades will be challenging, but Vince will prioritize shareholder value.

“Vince has declared to the board he’s 100% open to transactions where he’s not included in the company moving forward.”

The 77-year-old initially retired from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company in July last year. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Paul "Triple H" Levesque then became the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative.

Vince returned to WWE in January 2023. resulting in Stephanie resigning from her position, making Khan the sole CEO of the company. Aside from the many changes in personnel, the Stamford-based promotion was reportedly put up for sale.

According to reports, Fox, Comcast, Amazon, Netflix, Warner Bros., Disney, and Endeavor (the company in charge of UFC) are just some of the companies interested in purchasing the wrestling promotion.

Will fans see Vince McMahon on TV amidst WWE for sale rumors?

The former CEO of WWE returned to the company last month, but fans still haven't seen him since. According to the current CEO of the company, that might be the case for a while.

While guesting on The Bill Simmons podcast, Nick revealed that Vince's return to WWE programming might not occur for a while. However, that may change depending on the discussion between McMahon and Levesque.

"Not at this moment," Nick Khan said. "No is the answer to that question. Could it change in a few months? Sure, it could change. But that would be Paul [Levesque] and Vince being on the same page about it. I don't see it right now."

It remains to be seen if Vince McMahon will continue to remain with the company after a sale is made. For now, it looks like the current people in charge of prominent roles in the company will remain unchanged.

