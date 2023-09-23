Will WWE confirm rematch between top stars after 22 months for Fastlane 2023? What might happen on SmackDown tonight

WWE Fastlane 2023 is the next upcoming Premium Live Event for the company, and tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is likely to shape the card for this event. As of now, the Stamford-based promotion is developing storylines, some of which will eventually lead to matches for Fastlane.

A clash between Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley is likely to be confirmed by WWE for the upcoming PLE on tonight's edition of the blue brand. The potential reason behind the match could be the stare-down we saw between Lashley and Rey Mysterio, which took place last week on SmackDown. This happened after the Street Profits emerged as the winners in a tag team match against LWO.

However, even after scoring a victory in the match, the Profits assaulted the Latino duo. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio tried to make the save.

This led to a stare-down between Lashley and Rey, and eventually ended up in a beatdown of the United States Champion as well.

This seems like a potential hint at an upcoming clash at Fastlane 2023, which may also be for the United States Championship. A singles match between these two happened back in September 2021 when Lashley scored a dominant victory over the champion.

As the next Premium Live event is WWE Fastlane 2023, it will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's show as the feuds are likely to intensify.

Is Fastlane 2023 set to feature John Cena in a match?

John Cena is currently playing an active role in the storyline against The Bloodline, along with AJ Styles. This raises questions regarding a possible match for him at the upcoming PLE. As of now, according to reports, the Cenation Leader is expected to wrestle in a tag team match along with AJ Styles against Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

However, if the match ended with a cliffhanger ending, then a rematch between these two is likely to be set at Fastlane 2023. Reports also state that this could eventually lead to a singles Undisputed Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns & AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2023.

Cena made his return on the SmackDown before Payback 2023 and also hosted the Payback show itself, where he was the special guest referee in the match between The Miz and LA Knight.

Overall, the current full-time run of John Cena is likely to extend if the writers' strike doesn't end anytime soon.

