Will WWE WrestleMania take place in Saudi Arabia? Chances of it happening

WWE's association with Saudi Arabia continues to grow positively year after year. In 2018, when the company signed a deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host two Premium Live Events in the Middle Eastern country every year, little did they imagine the success they would go on to have.

The Stamford-based promotion's positive response in Saudi Arabia has led to speculation about WrestleMania taking place in the kingdom at some point. On social media and in pro wrestling circles, many wonder what the chances are of Saudi hosting professional wrestling's biggest event. The answer to this is: unlikely.

It's unlikely that Saudi Arabia will host WrestleMania in the near future. As per the deal signed between the two, the Saudi Kingdom is looking to host two major PLEs every year. These events don't necessarily need to be WrestleMania. Hence, WWE also does not need to push for the same.

The TKO-led company has also made it clear that it wishes to keep WrestleMania in North America for the foreseeable future. The only exception it would make is probably London.

Whenever the promotion has headed to the UK, it has always received positive reviews. Also, given the reception AEW All In received last year, one can imagine what would happen if the Triple H-controlled promotion went to London.

WWE revealed WrestleMania 41's location post-Backlash

For their most recent Premium Live Event, Backlash, Triple H & co. traveled to France. In the European country, the promotion produced a spectacle that earned massive cheers from the French crowd. Hence, this was the perfect opportunity to make a big announcement, and WWE did so.

After the conclusion of the event, the Stamford-based promotion released a video in which it revealed the location of WrestleMania 41. The Show of Shows is set to take place in Las Vegas next year. It will be held on April 19th and 20th at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

The news of WrestleMania 41 being conducted in Las Vegas has excited several fans. However, it did not come as a major surprise since rumors already suggested the same. While early rumors mentioned WrestleMania could go to Minneapolis, it was Vegas that became the final destination.

This news will be disappointing for London's Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was keen on bringing WrestleMania to London. However, given the response the Stamford-based promotion gets when it travels to London, it won't be surprising to see the city host WrestleMania at some point.

