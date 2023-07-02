Women's Money in the Bank ladder match to undergo massive last minute change? Exploring impact of crucial decision

This Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match will go down tonight at the O2 Arena in London. It was reported before the event that WWE has decided to incorporate massive last-minute changes to the women’s ladder match, creating a buzz on social media.

Word on the internet is that two participants in the women’s ladder match will be replaced. Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair will reportedly be replacing Bayley and Zelina Vega, respectively, in the high-stakes match-up.

Both Bayley and Zelina Vega punched their ticket to the match by defeating Lacey Evans and “Michin” Mia Yim a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown and RAW, respectively. The Role Model even survived a high-stakes match against Shotzi Blackheart this past Friday on the blue brand.

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, were also part of the go-home SmackDown for Money in the Bank. The E.S.T. took out both Flair and WWE Women’s Champion Asuka with a back-to-back K.O.D. on the table.

Damian Priest wins the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

The men’s ladder match kicked off the July 1 premium live event in London. The match featured Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and social media megastar star Logan Paul.

The match involved plenty of thrilling aerial spots, including Ricochet delivering a Spanish Fly on the Maverick that cut open his shoulder. Other participants in the match also put on a show to entertain thousands in attendance and millions watching at home.

The match's closing moments saw LA Knight take out Butch to climb the ladder, only to be eliminated from the top by Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy climbed back to the top and unhooked the briefcase for the win.

