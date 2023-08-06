"Would be a good finisher" - WWE fans question Brock Lesnar’s new move against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam hosted many high-profile matches, including a grudge match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. The bout between the two superstars went to the wire, and both men pulled off some incredible maneuvers. However, one particular move from Lesnar had fans asking some valid questions.

The third match in Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar’s rivalry did not disappoint fans. Both men gave it their best in the ring to entertain the SummerSlam crowd.

In the end, The American Nightmare picked up the win with three Cross Rhodes. During the contest, Lesnar lifted Cody Rhodes and threw him over his shoulder like he was nothing.

The move caught the eye of a WWE fan who posted the clip on social media. Many other fans reacted to the clip, wondering whether Lesnar is human.

Some fans tried to name the “new” move from Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, others just decided to have some fun by commenting on it. They said that The Beast Incarnate was just toying with his opponent.

Andrew @Dizzy2142 I dont think yall realize Cody is like 245 getting thrown like a bag of ice. twitter.com/TheEnemiesPE3/…

SpΩrty JΩsh 🇨🇦 @SportyJosh6 @TheEnemiesPE3 It's called "putting the hay on the pickup truck for a delivery".

Brock Lesnar has always been a powerhouse in WWE. He has lifted the heaviest men in the industry with ease. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he had no problem throwing the 220-odd pound Cody Rhdoes with such ease.

Brock Lesnar’s future after losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam has been revealed

The Beast Incarnate has gone off-script several times in his career without facing any problems. At SummerSlam, he did the unthinkable and congratulated Cody Rhodes on his win before lifting his arm.

It now looks like Brock Lesnar has turned face once again after his rivalry with The American Nightmare. Meanwhile, the rivalry between the two men also seems to have come to an end.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the former Universal Champion’s future on Wrestling Observer Radio soon after SummerSlam. He noted that The Beast is advertised for Fastlane, which is scheduled for October 7th, 2023.

"He's advertised for Fastlane. So, I don't know if that's when he returns. He's not; he's going to be gone for a little while, was what I was told, but not a long while, whatever that means," said Meltzer.

Lesnar may not return for the premium live event, and WWE may just be using his for advertisement purposes. However, it would be great to see who falls victim to The Beast next.

Do you want to see Lesnar return to the WWE ring soon after SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here