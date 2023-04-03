WrestleMania 39: How did Cody Rhodes' family react to his loss against Roman Reigns?

Cody Rhodes' failure to defeat Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39 has left the WWE Universe stunned. He was a huge favorite to dethrone the long-standing Undisputed Champion given the build-up to his character.

The American Nightmare took Roman Reigns to his limit and seemingly had the victory if not for The Bloodline to crush his title dreams. Solo Sikoa constantly interfered in the bout to give Reigns the advantage. While WWE fans continue to debate on the controversial finish, Cody’s family reacted to the shocking defeat.

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Dustin Rhodes was over the moon when Cody won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble. Formerly known as Goldust in WWE, he backed his younger brother. He supported Cody to make their late father, Dusty Rhodes, proud by capturing the WWE Title from Roman Reigns.

After the shocking events that transpired on Sunday’s main event, Dustin took to Twitter to react to his brother’s disappointing defeat at WWE WrestleMania 39. He posted a single emoji to show how unamused he was with that ending.

Cody Rhodes’ wife, Brandi Rhodes, was more positive in her reaction. She tweeted some lines from Cody’s entrance theme after the setback at WrestleMania 39. As it turns out, Dusty Rhodes said this to his son.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Hard times breed better men. Hard times breed better men.

Roman Reigns will complete 1000 days as the Universal Champion on May 27 this year if he holds on to the titles. WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on that day. Since Triple H gave the win to Reigns, will Cody Rhodes complete his “undeniable, undisputed” story on the event in May? Time will tell.

WWE WrestleMania 39: Who will Cody Rhodes target next after his loss to Roman Reigns?

Now that the WrestleMania 39 proceedings have come to a close, WWE Backlash on May 6 is the next stop for the main roster. The Premium Live Event will emanate from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the official poster only featuring Bad Bunny at the moment.

Cody Rhodes may not get another chance to dethrone The Head of the Table anytime soon. Thus, he could feud with Solo Sikoa on the road to Backlash. The Bloodline’s enforcer cost him the world titles so it is only fitting for Rhodes to spark a rivalry with the youngster.

The American Nightmare may even play the enforcer for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Given that Roman Reigns is still on top, The Usos might be looking to recapture the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to try to restore The Bloodline to its glory.

