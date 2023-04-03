WrestleMania 39 Night 2: How did the main event lay the foundation for a feud at Backlash?

Roman Reigns overcame all the odds at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of The Table is closing in on 1000 days as champion and seems impossible to beat at the moment.

2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes put up a brilliant fight at WrestleMania 39 Night 2. They were multiple momentum shifts throughout the bout. The American Nightmare almost had the win over Reigns, but the numbers game proved to be overwhelming. The Usos' Superkick party on Rhodes was stopped by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but they forgot about The Bloodline's Enforcer.

Solo Sikoa capitalized on a distracted referee to hit a Samoan Spike on Cody Rhodes. Roman followed it with a gut-wrenching Spear to get a pinfall. It's not the first time Sikoa has played a crucial interference to save Roman Reigns' reign from a top babyface. The upset he pulled off on Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle is fondly remembered to this day.

The American Nightmare gave Solo Sikoa his first singles loss, and the latter avenged it by shattering his dreams of capturing the WWE Title. This was an emphatic statement after Rhodes had said "he wasn't ready" to beat him.

In the build-up to WrestleMania 39 Night 2, Reigns didn't give permission to his forces to hinder Cody, fully knowing how the challenger would be caught by surprise when The Bloodline finally laid hands on him. It was good storytelling.

Cody Rhodes could feud with Solo Sikoa following his disappointing loss at WrestleMania 39 Night 2. He lost his chance to take down The Tribal Chief but may still prove to be a nuisance for The Bloodline by picking off its members one by one. Backlash could be the time when WWE decides to book their showdown once again.

WrestleMania 39 Night 2: Who could defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

The Tribal Chief has pulverized almost every top babyface during his Undisputed Title reign except Randy Orton. Last year, The Bloodline wrote him off-screen due to a back injury. Matt Riddle tried to avenge his friend but lost to Roman Reigns.

The latest reports indicate that The Viper has been showing good signs of recovery. If he fully heals before Backlash, the Legend Killer could return to WWE and continue his story with The Bloodline.

Orton was supposed to fight Reigns at SummerSlam 2022 before his unfortunate injury.

10-time WWE Champion

4-time World Heavyweight Champion

2-time

4-time Tag Team Champion

1-time

1-time IC Champion

2013 Mr. Money in the Bank



Happy Birthday to the incomparable 10-time WWE Champion4-time World Heavyweight Champion2-time #RoyalRumble Match Winner🤝 4-time Tag Team Champion1-time #USChampion 1-time IC Champion2013 Mr. Money in the BankHappy Birthday to the incomparable @RandyOrton 🏆 10-time WWE Champion💪 4-time World Heavyweight Champion👉 2-time #RoyalRumble Match Winner🤝 4-time Tag Team Champion🇺🇸 1-time #USChampion🌎 1-time IC Champion💰 2013 Mr. Money in the BankHappy Birthday to the incomparable @RandyOrton! https://t.co/ZZFDDO9acU

Bray Wyatt is another crowd-favorite who hasn't been one-on-one with Roman Reigns for a while now. WWE is carefully building his character, which may result in the return of his Fiend persona.

As it turns out, Reigns did defeat The Fiend at Payback 2020 but scored a pinfall on Braun Strowman.

