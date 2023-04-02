WrestleMania 39 Night 2 predictions: How many titles are expected to change hands?

The opening night of WrestleMania 39 was an interesting affair. From blockbuster matches to surprising returns, night one of The Show of Shows had it all. It also saw a couple of expected title changes.

While Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn prevailed over The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, will there be any title changes on the second night of WrestleMania 39?

Night two of The Show of Shows will witness three Championship matches- Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Recent betting odds have hinted at two major title changes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. While The Ring General is expected to successfully retain his championship at the event, things may not end too well for Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair.

Asuka and Cody Rhodes may prevail over The EST and The Tribal Chief to become the new RAW Women's Champion and new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, respectively.

Given that there have been rumors of Roman Reigns going on a hiatus post-WrestleMania, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE decides to put the titles on The American Nightmare.

With some major wins under his belt, Rhodes has been running high on momentum recently, and a massive win against Reigns would surely establish him as a megastar.

As mentioned earlier, Cody Rhodes seems highly likely to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the second night of WrestleMania Hollywood.

Wrestling veteran Arn Anderson recently shared his thoughts on Rhodes's second stint with WWE:

"The return of Cody Rhodes has been a blessing for WWE in a time of great difficulty. Contrary to initial expectations, Cody immediately received a huge push and repaid the trust of the management by showing off a series of excellent performances. Rhodes' return to WWE paid off, it must be admitted," said Arn Anderson.

Luigi @LuigiWrestling Los pósters de Roman Reigns y Cody Rhodes para WrestleMania. #WWERAW Los pósters de Roman Reigns y Cody Rhodes para WrestleMania. #WWERAW https://t.co/MZowlXMQcZ

From defeating Seth Rollins in three consecutive encounters to ending Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak, The American Nightmare has had a near-perfect run with the Stamford-based company since making his blockbuster return at WrestleMania 38.

Do you want Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

