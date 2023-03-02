WrestleMania 39: Which major main event-worthy competitors did Brock Lesnar turn down before choosing Omos?

Brock Lesnar reportedly had an array of opponents for WrestleMania 39 before he finally agreed to Omos. These included a dream match against Gunther, which was seemingly teased at Royal Rumble when both men had a staredown in the ring. As per reports, he also turned down Bray Wyatt as a WrestleMania-worthy opponent without giving a reason for his decision.

Additionally, WWE also had Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bobby Lashley as potential opponents too. The All Mighty defeated Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber via disqualification, seemingly putting an end to their feud. The wrestling fraternity anticipated that the two behemoths would clash at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, WWE's creative and The Beast had other plans.

When it came to Omos, the 45-year old reportedly gave his approval as soon as it was pitched. It was cited as an 'undisclosed backup' match. The two will compete against each other for the first time in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39. Earlier, there was a lot of speculation about Vince McMahon potentially being the mastermind behind the match given his fascination with tall, giant stars clashing in the ring.

The seven-foot Nigerian giant last competed in a one-on-one match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022. On the latest edition of RAW, his manager MVP did his bidding against Brock Lesnar during the VIP segment.

Omos was initially set to confront Brock Lesnar on RAW alongwith MVP

This week on RAW, Brock Lesnar appeared on the VIP Lounge hosted by MVP for the WWE stars managed by him. Omos was initially set to be a part of the segment where The Beast Incarnate would give his response to their match at WrestleMania. Due to the Nigerian Giant's absence from the show, the segment was modified to cater to MVP and Lesnar.

The wrestling fraternity witnessed a rare side of The Beast, who was in a chirpy mood during his interaction with the former United States Champion. But things did not go well for Omos's manager when he attempted to toast to Lesnar's match pitch with a drink. MVP accidentally spat on the face of the multi-time WWE Champion, which resulted in him finding himself on the receiving end of a vicious F5.

The Connecticut-based company is reportedly to modify quite a few matches and pitches for WrestleMania 39. The initial plans featured The Rock going up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The plans fell through when The People's Champion cited that he would not be wrestling ready in time for the event. Additionally, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins were supposedly pitched to contend against The Tribal Chief but did not come to fruition.

