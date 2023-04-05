WrestleMania 39: Which NXT star made an appearance hidden under plain sight?

WWE WrestleMania 39 had several surprises, but a major one was kept from the audience. A fellow wrestler was present outside the ring, hidden due to her costume. Sol Ruca's revelation of being the beloved Cinnamoji at 'Mania was met with surprise from the WWE Universe.

WrestleMania 39 broke multiple records this week. Sponsorships played a significant role in its success. Almost every match featured a brand with mascots also accompanying performers. During Logan Paul's match against Seth Rollins, KSI served as Prime's mascot. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio was a similar affair, with Solo Ruca in charge.

NXT Superstar Sol Ruca played the notable mascot of Cinnamon Toast Crunch 'Cinnamoji' during Rey Mysterio's entrance at WrestleMania 39. The Master of the 619 arrived in a lowrider alongside Snoop Dogg. Ruca, in the meantime, cheered them on the entrance ramp and even got a fist bump from the legend himself.

Sol Ruca mentioned in an Instagram post that her WrestleMania 39 performance was a "full-circle moment." The hometown girl was in the Performance Center last year but is now at The Show of Shows. Sol is a vital NXT talent with her athleticism and could soon make her main roster debut.

On the March 21 edition of NXT, Sol Ruca fought Ivy Nile and Indi Hartwell in an NXT Women's Title Last Chance Qualifying Triple Threat. Unfortunately for her, Hartwell won the bout and eventually became women's champion at NXT Stand & Deliver after being assisted by Dexter Lumis.

How did Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio pan out at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Along with Sol Ruca, the WWE Universe supported Rey Mysterio in beating some respect into his son Dominik. It was a great storyline-driven bout. Dominik continued disrespecting the Mysterio family throughout the match, prompting Rey to dish out a severe beating.

The father vs. son showdown could have ended in the ex-con's favor if not for Bad Bunny's interference. He didn't allow Dominik to play foul, giving Rey an opening to dropkick his opponent on the middle rope. A 619, followed by a dive, got the Hall of Famer a pinfall.

Could Sol Ruca somehow be incorporated into Rey Mysterio and Edge's battle against Judgment Day? She could even win a feud with the newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

