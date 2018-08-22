WRESTLING MEDIACON 2018 – FULL LINE UP REVEALED!

Wrestling MediaCon 2018, presented by WrestlingTravel.org will see huge crowds of wrestling fans descend on the BEC Arena in Manchester on the weekend of September 8 and 9 for a unique experience of live wrestling shows, superstar panel Q&As, meet and greets, stalls and even a Hall of Fame ceremony.

Billed as “the best in wrestling and social media under one roof”, Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will star some of the grappling world’s biggest names including WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, former WWE superstar and D-Generation X/NWO alumni Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman and the stars of WOS Wrestling on ITV, as well as some of wrestling’s biggest names in YouTube, podcasting and print/digital media.

The event will also feature the return to British shores of top US promotion IMPACT Wrestling who will face the best of the UK in a special live wrestling event on the Sunday.

A two-day 16-man wrestling tournament starring the world’s top junior heavyweights – brought to you by leading UK promotion Revolution Pro Wrestling – is also part of the convention.

There will also be countless photo and autograph opportunities for fans to enjoy, a large selection of wrestling merchandise to peruse, as well as cosplay, live podcasts, a retro arcade gaming experience and much more.

Wrestling MediaCon opens for general admission at 11am on the Saturday and Sunday with early entry at 10am for VIP ticket holders on the Sunday.

Here is the full schedule for the weekend (times and names subject to change):

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Star names who will be meeting fans in the Convention Arena

Pat Patterson, Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman, Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger, Dave Meltzer, Nick Aldis, Colt Cabana, Doug Williams, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, WOS Wrestling Champion Rampage, Joe Hendry, Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted, Justin Sysum, Nathan Cruz, Don Callis, Dave Lagana, So Cal Val, Oli and Luke from WrestleTalk, The Cultaholic Team, El Phantasmo, Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh), Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Chris Ridgeway, Kurtis Chapman, LAX, Bandido, Matt Sydal, Su Yung, Eli Drake, Sami Callihan, Trevor Lee, KUSHIDA, Flamita, David Starr, Dean Allmark, Findlay Martin and more!

Revolution Pro Wrestling British J Cup Tournament (Sat 5pm, Sun 1pm)

This thrilling tournament will feature 16 of the very best Junior Heavyweights from around the world competing over two nights to prove themselves as the best of the best.

Starring: KUSHIDA, Dean Allmark, Flamita, David Starr, Bandido, Tiger Mask, Rich Swann, Kurtis Chapman, Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger, Kyle Fletcher, Sho, Yoh, Chris Ridgeway, El Phantasmo, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi.

Live wrestling shows (times TBC)

From top UK promotions New Generation Wrestling and Defiant.

SATURDAY ONLY

Panel Show: Botch-a-Memia: The Absurdity of Wrestling (Saturday, 1pm)

What happens when you combine two of the biggest wrestling comedy brands into one ridiculous stage show at Wrestling Mediacon?

Wrestling Memes and Maffew from Botchamania combine like a gigantic Megazord of wrestling lunacy!

Panel Show: Internet Darlings 2: UK Boogaloo (Saturday, 2pm)

A team of the biggest wrestling social media personalities in the UK go into battle.

No wrestling subject will be off limits and nobody will be safe from their irreverent yet savage critique.

Starring Brian Zane (Wrestling With Wregret), Oli Davis (WrestleTalk), Luke Owen (WrestleTalk), Adam Pacitti (Cultaholic) and Maffew (Botchamania).

Panel Show: The Rise and Rise of British Wrestling (Saturday, 3pm)

Patrick Lennon (from The Daily Star's Fightin' Talk column) talks to a number of the key figures in British Wrestling from the last 30 years to find out the true story of the resurgence.

Live Interview: Sean Waltman Presents: Xpac 12360 Live with Pat Patterson (Saturday, 4pm)

Two of the all-time greats in conversation! The D-Generation X and NWO legend interviews one of the greatest minds in wrestling of all-time and Vince McMahon’s creative right-hand man.

Wrestling Media Hall of Fame (Saturday, 8pm)

Some of the most influential names in wrestling media will be honoured in a ceremony hosted by WOS Wrestling’s So Cal Val and Joe Hendry. Inductees are:

Dave Meltzer – Editor and founder of the industry’s leading weekly newsletter and wrestling Bible, The Wrestling Observer

Colt Cabana – American pro wrestler and pioneer of wrestling podcasts whose ‘Art of Wrestling’ podcast launched a new way for wrestlers to communicate with their fans

Martin Goldsmith – The man who singlehandedly convinced the WWF to expand into the UK in the late 80s/early 90s and helped bring Summerslam 1992 to Wembley Stadium

Findlay Martin – The former editor of Power Slam: Europe’s biggest and most influential wrestling magazine for 20 years.

After Party (Saturday, 10pm)

Hosted by Hooked On Events and their resident tune spinner, DJ Stevie C, the party will feature your favourite wrestling tunes and wrestling related music all night along with party games and maybe the odd special appearance too.

The party takes place in the Star Wars themed Cantina bar upstairs at Bowlers Exhibition Centre and is strictly Over 18s only.

Gold and VIP WEEKEND ticket holders gain automatic free entry with limited tickets also on sale for anyone else priced £5.

SUNDAY ONLY

Live interview: Inside The Ropes LIVE with special guest Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman (Sunday 11am)

This is a special exclusive early access show for VIP Platinum Ticket Holders as Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes interviews the legendary D-Generation X star.

Live podcast: Colt Cabana and The Art of Wrestling (Sunday 12.15pm)

A live podcast with the King of the Wrestling Podcasts and a man who has wrestled for most of the major wrestling companies all over the world!

Panel show: WOS Wrestling with the stars of WOS hosted by So Cal Val (Sunday, 2pm)

WOS Wrestling is the name on everyone's lips in the UK and this live panel will tell the story behind the production of the first primetime UK wrestling show in 30 years.

Moderated by WOS Wrestling commentator So Cal Val, you will hear from a number of the talent who took part in the show about their experience.

Panel show: WrestleTalk vs Cultaholic (Sunday, 4pm)

Two titans of wrestling YouTubers clash! For the first time ever the WrestleTalk and Cultaholic gangs will square off in a live stage show featuring the dreaded ‘SummerSlam Punishment’.

Remember, guaranteed entry for gold and VIP ticket holders.

IMPACT vs The UK live wrestling show (Sunday, 5pm)

The stars of IMPACT Wrestling from the USA face the best of British in an exciting all-action live wrestling show! Features matches including:

Eli Drake vs Joe Hendry

LAX vs Jody Fleisch and Jonny Storm

Sami Callihan vs Jimmy Havoc

Plus Matt Sydal, Moose, Su Yung, Trevor Lee, Eddie Edwards and more!

Live Interview: Inside The Ropes Live: The Observations of Dave Meltzer (Sunday, 6pm)

Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes talks to the most influential wrestling journalist in history.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

NWA: Live Recording of Ten Pounds of Gold with Dave Lagana

Top British wrestling star and current NWA Champion Nick Aldis makes his first public appearance after defending the NWA Title against Cody at the massive US independent wrestling event All In

The Grapple Arcade

Play your favourite wrestling arcade games of yesteryear

UK Wrestling Cosplay Championship

Taking place over both days with heats and includes a grand final live on stage

The Belt Maker

Peter Ellis gives a live talk on the art of manufacturing wrestling championship belts

TICKET OUTLETS

www.wrestlingmediacon.com/buy-tickets and www.ringsideworld.co.uk

OFFICIAL CHARITY

Wrestling MediaCon is delighted to be partnering with the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital as our official charity partner.