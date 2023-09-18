WWE to have 25-time champion force The Rock to confront The Bloodline? Analyzing the chances

On SmackDown this week, The Bloodline was involved in a segment with John Cena and AJ Styles. After Sikoa attacked Cena and Jimmy followed him in doing the same, Styles arrived to rescue Cena. The 25-time champion and The Phenomenal One were able to ward off the attack from the Samoan group.

While the episode ended with this segment, it does not seem like the rivalry has. Given the angle received great reviews, WWE could book a four-on-four tag team match between The Bloodline and Team Cena at Survivor Series 2023. While the heel group could feature the likes of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, the question is, who could be the fourth member of Cena's squad?

This is where WWE could bring in The Great One. Before Survivor Series, Cena and Styles could introduce The Rock into the mix, leading to panic in The Bloodline. Post the show, the Stamford-based promotion could also use this match to start a feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock, leading to a massive title bout at WrestleMania 40.

While the angle is speculative, it is possible because the Hollywood writer's strike has not ended yet. This gives veterans like Cena and The Rock ample time to make more appearances in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion goes ahead with such a storyline in the coming weeks.

Paul Heyman showers praise on The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

The name Roman Reigns has become synonymous with greatness in WWE. Despite being on a sabbatical since the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2023, The Tribal Chief is still one of the most talked about stars in the business. Reigns' Wise Man Paul Heyman recently dedicated a message to his Tribal Chief.

On Twitter, Paul Heyman acknowledged Roman Reigns by taking a shot at NFL legend John Elway. Reigns' Wise Man mentioned that while Elway was a great quarterback, he wasn't a Tribal Chief. Heyman wrote:

"John Elway was a legendary Quarterback. I mean, he was great, but he was no #TribalChief. That applies to a lot of wannabes who think they are in the league of the first 1,000+ day champion in how many decades? Thank you to the best steakhouse in Denver for their accommodations, the history of the namesake's contribution to the local community, and most of all, for Acknowledging YOUR Tribal Chief, even from afar!"

Expand Tweet

As of now, Roman Reigns is the only missing Bloodline member in WWE. Given that Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso are all making big moves on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see when the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion decides to return.