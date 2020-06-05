WWE: 5 times wrestlers were arrested on TV

Five times wrestlers were arrested... on WWE programming, that is.

Some of these arrests play huge roles in their respective storyline

Jeff Hardy was arrested for allegedly injuring Elias.

Getting arrested is obviously bad news, but in the world of WWE and professional wrestling, it can play a crucial role in setting up storylines. Of course, we're talking about in-angle, "kayfabe" arrests - not actual, real world interactions with law enforcement. So, any time we refer to someone getting arrested here, it's not literal.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, we saw Jeff Hardy getting arrested in the opening segment for allegedly hitting Elias with a car.

This was not the first time someone got arrested on TV as this actually happens to them strangely quite often to set up storylines. WWE RAW, SmackDown and NXT - all the three shows have had their fair share of arrests.

This list includes some of the biggest names in Wwrestling, along with some other names that you might not recognize. The interesting thing is that some of these arrests played a pivotal role in their respective storylines and careers.

Many of these storyline arrests were made during the infamous Attitude Era, but in this list we will also be taking moments from The Ruthless Aggression Era and The PG Era in consideration.

Let us look at 5 instances where WWE superstars got arrested on TV.

#5. John Cena

Cena getting arrested on Smackdown

"Big Match John" got arrested in 2005 (while he was in his "Doctor of Thuganomics" phase) in a storyline involving JBL. After many successful title defenses (with the help of "The Cabinet") against the likes of Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker, Booker T and more, John "Bradshaw" Layfield found a new challenger in Cena.

JBL and The Cabinet did everything they could to make Cena's life miserable. They would assault Cena after his matches and JBL would go on to cost Cena his WWE US Championship by helping "The Cabinet" member Orlando Jordan win the championship. After all this, Cena retaliated by spray painting JBL's limo with the following 2 words: "JBL Sucks". This led to the arrest of Cena, but he got the last laugh at Wrestlemania 21 by defeating JBL for the WWE Championship.

You can check this segment out in the video given below.

