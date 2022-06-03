6 wardrobe malfunctions that happened in WWE

Wardrobe malfunctions became a phenomenon in the mid-2000s. Even if such unfortunate incidents had occurred before that, especially in public, people definitely didn’t have a name for it. But in 2004, when Justin Timberlake pulled down a part of Janet Jackson’s top to expose her right breast during Superbowl XXXVIII’s halftime show, the phenomenon finally had a name – wardrobe malfunction.

Since then, wardrobe malfunctions have become a commonplace occurrence. The media have even resorted to naming the different types of malfunctions, but that’s for another day. Now, let’s turn our attention to the wardrobe malfunctions that have dogged the WWE.

Veteran fans of the WWE product will remember that before Timberlake and Janet, it was WWE that specialised in such scandalous moments on live television.

Wardrobe malfunctions in the WWE came to the forefront again when Eva Marie had a “slip up” at SmackDown Live.

Here are six most famous wardrobe malfunctions that happened in the ring (that do not include Eva Marie):

#6 The AJ Styles wardrobe malfunction

Back in the final months of 2016, AJ Styles was leading the then-SmackDown Live as the WWE Champion. Styles had won the title from Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley in AEW) using a low blow. Their match at Backlash pay-per-view kicked off an iconic rivalry that ultimately culminated in a TLC match at the namesake event.

n this match, Styles suffered a wardrobe malfunction, with a tear in his pants revealing some part of his backside. The malfunction was acknowledged by WWE, as can be seen in the tweet above.

#5 Shawn Michaels gets stuck on the ramp

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions – he’s been through the upset at least a couple of times.

In 2005, Michaels was booked in the semi-finals of the eight-man Gold Rush tournament against Edge and that’s when he suffered a wardrobe hitch. Before he could even enter the ring, a part of his costume got stuck in the ramp and he fell flat on his back at a live event in an auditorium full of people!

No matter how hard he tried to yank himself free, he just couldn’t and had to settle for leaving a part of his outfit there. It must have been tough for Edge to keep a straight face through all of this – he was already in the ring waiting for Michaels when this happened.

#4 Batista rips his jeans in the middle of the ring

Batista’s wardrobe malfunction might still be fresh in the minds of wrestling fans because it was as recent as 2014. Batista was involved in an in-ring segment with Stephanie McMahon and Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw, where he not only got slapped by Stephanie but also gave viewers a good look at his underwear.

Once Stephanie slapped Batista and left the ring, The Animal didn’t take too kindly to being laughed at by Randy Orton. He speared ‘The Viper’ and in the process ripped a part his jeans which surely had to be too tight for him, at least to perform wrestling moves in. However, Batista has to be given credit for owning the moment and he even sent out a funny, self-deprecating tweet about it the next day.

#3 Cameron wrestles with a torn top at Wrestlemania 30

Cameron’s top snapped from the back in the middle of the ring at Wrestlemania 30

Cameron is best remembered for the moment in Tough Enough’s 2011 edition where she told Steve Austin that her favorite WWE match ever was between Melina and Alicia Fox. Her wardrobe malfunction at WrestleMania 30 was a close second.

Cameron was booked for the Vickie Guerrero Invitational match for AJ Lee’s WWE Divas Championship at WrestleMania 30. A few minutes into the match, Cameron delivered a suplex to AJ Lee which resulted in her top breaking from the back. When she couldn’t get the referee’s attention, Cameron just kept on fighting holding her top to her chest for the entire time.

Cameron has to be commended for how she handled herself – she performed a codebreaker, Irish whip and a host of other moves without revealing herself for a second.

#2 Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

After defeating his opponent, The Barber’s favourite routine was getting his larger-than-life shears out to cut off a few strands of his opponents' hair. Now, he had been successfully doing this for a long time until that one night when he bent over his opponent to do his bit and his tights split to bare his behind to the live audience and media.

As luck would have it, The Barber had chosen to go commando that night and once his tights gave way, the audience got a full view of his backside.

#1 Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon too suffered a wardrobe malfunction

Stephanie McMahon is quite possibly one of the best heels in the business – not many are hated quite like her. In 2002, before wardrobe malfunctions became part of pop culture, Stephanie was a victim of the then-nameless phenomenon.

Triple H and Stephanie were on the announcer’s table and he was about to give her a pedigree. She was bent over with her hands behind her back when her top proved to be too tight for he,r and her breasts spilled out.

It must have been awkward for her – unable to do anything about her clothes as she was about to be given a Pedigree by her then-boyfriend and future husband. When asked about it later at interviews, she described the incident as one of the most embarrassing in her life.

