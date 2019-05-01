×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE/AEW News: Cody Rhodes reveals number of WWE Superstars AEW could sign

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
729   //    01 May 2019, 08:34 IST

Cody and The Young Bucks
Cody and The Young Bucks

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Cody Rhodes recently appeared on The Jim Ross Report and talked on a variety of topics.

Rhodes stated that AEW might accept around 5% of the WWE roster, with more Supertars arriving in the near future.


In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes is a former WWE Superstar, who went through several character changes throughout his WWE tenure. Originally paired with Hardcore Holly, Cody went on to join The Legacy, later became a dastardly psychopath, and finally donned the character of Stardust during the end of his WWE career.

Currently, he's signed with AEW, a new promotion that's being dubbed by many as a potential alternative to WWE. The company has already secured world-famous Superstars like Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.


The heart of the matter

When asked on the possibility of signing more WWE talent, Cody stated that he has joked about taking in 5% of the WWE roster, but the number may increase. Cody added that there are a lot of faces that the fans would be surprised to see once they come in.

WWE at the moment I would say five percent at the current makeup, and that may increase. But right now there are a lot of faces you have never seen, and a lot of people you would be surprised once you do see them.

Cody also stated that he is focusing on freshness, and wants to build a class of new and upcoming wrestlers.


What's next?

Cody Rhodes is all set to face off against his brother Dustin Rhodes at the upcoming "Double Or Nothing" show, that's going to emanate from The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Which WWE Superstar should jump ship to AEW? Sound off in the comment section!

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Cody Rhodes Chris Jericho
Advertisement
AEW/WWE News: Cody Rhodes reveals the best match of his career
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes says he's more interested in 'Tier 1' talent than ex-WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
AEW News: WWE Legend hints at potential Creative differences between him and Cody Rhodes 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Former WWE personnel reveals AEW are to sign a "big name" Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Many WWE Superstars signing with AEW?
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes cuts an epic promo on Triple H over Hall Of Fame comments
RELATED STORY
4 wrestlers All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could sign in 2019
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes wishes his brother 'Happy Birthday' in a heart-warming tweet 
RELATED STORY
5 former WWE Superstars who could make a surprise appearance at AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Another Former WWE Superstar has already spoken to AEW about joining the promotion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us