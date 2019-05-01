WWE/AEW News: Cody Rhodes reveals number of WWE Superstars AEW could sign

Cody and The Young Bucks

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Cody Rhodes recently appeared on The Jim Ross Report and talked on a variety of topics.

Rhodes stated that AEW might accept around 5% of the WWE roster, with more Supertars arriving in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes is a former WWE Superstar, who went through several character changes throughout his WWE tenure. Originally paired with Hardcore Holly, Cody went on to join The Legacy, later became a dastardly psychopath, and finally donned the character of Stardust during the end of his WWE career.

Currently, he's signed with AEW, a new promotion that's being dubbed by many as a potential alternative to WWE. The company has already secured world-famous Superstars like Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

The heart of the matter

When asked on the possibility of signing more WWE talent, Cody stated that he has joked about taking in 5% of the WWE roster, but the number may increase. Cody added that there are a lot of faces that the fans would be surprised to see once they come in.

WWE at the moment I would say five percent at the current makeup, and that may increase. But right now there are a lot of faces you have never seen, and a lot of people you would be surprised once you do see them.

Cody also stated that he is focusing on freshness, and wants to build a class of new and upcoming wrestlers.

What's next?

Cody Rhodes is all set to face off against his brother Dustin Rhodes at the upcoming "Double Or Nothing" show, that's going to emanate from The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Which WWE Superstar should jump ship to AEW? Sound off in the comment section!