WWE has already made history at Elimination Chamber 2024: Find out what the record is

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 has officially kicked off. It’s being held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, and the event is completely power-packed. This is the last stop en route to WrestleMania 40, and fans are expecting a stellar event in the land Down Under.

The premium live event kicked off with the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, where Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi are fighting for the chance to go to WrestleMania 40 and challenge the Women’s World Champion.

For the first time in Elimination Chamber’s history, WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 has featured a chamber match in daylight. Since Optus Stadium has a retractable roof, WWE has used this opportunity to create history.

The stadium is massive, and the WWE Universe will look to have an enthralling experience at the event.

The Women’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 match started with Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan locked in their pods while Becky Lynch and Naomi were the first two superstars in the ring.

As of writing, it’s unknown if the winner of the women’s match will face Nia Jax or Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. The Eradicator and The Irresistible Force are reportedly working the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber.