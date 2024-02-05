WWE to announce massive unexpected championship match for Elimination Chamber? Exploring the chances

Elimination Chamber comes to Perth, Australia, on February 24. WWE has thus far confirmed one match for the upcoming premium live event. That match will see The Judgment Day defend their tag team titles against yet to be determined challengers.

Speaking of further matches, Logan Paul is expected to defend his United States Championship at the PLE. The Maverick is reportedly set to appear on every SmackDown show in the lead-up to the PLE. His challenger will be revealed by Nick Aldis on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

While Logan Paul versus Kevin Owens II seems to be the direction for the event, Aldis may announce a multi-man Elimination Chamber match for the champion’s second title defense. Realistically, the match would feature Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, LA Knight, and Cameron Grimes.

Fans may recall Logan Paul’s involvement in the chamber match last year. The Social Media Megastar intervened in the final moments to cost Seth Rollins his chance at the United States Championship. Paul took out Rollins with a slingshot lariat-curb stomp combo, allowing Theory to retain his title.

What’s the start time for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Fans in Australia will tune into Elimination Chamber at 8 p.m. local Australian time. For fans back home in the United States, the show will begin at 5 a.m. due to time zone difference. The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event goes down at the Optus Stadium.

As far as the official match card goes, The Judgment Day are booked to defend their tag team titles. Damian Priest and Finn Balor will meet the winners of British Strong Style (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) or the winners of DIY versus Imperium versus The Creed Brothers versus The New Day bout that takes place on WWE RAW this week.

WWE is expected to announce more matches for the PLE on WWE RAW tomorrow night. Here’s the updated line-up for the upcoming edition of the red brand:

Gunther celebrates 600 days as Intercontinental Champion

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance – Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Fatal Four-Way Match – Winners face British Strong Style

