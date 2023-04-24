WWE Backlash 2023: 2 matches to be added to the card on RAW tonight?

WWE Backlash 2023 will go down in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6. Triple H added several matches to the show last week on SmackDown. The Game could very well book new matches for the show on RAW tonight.

The current WWE Backlash 2023 match card features five matches, including the potential main event showdown between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Monday Night RAW tonight could see the inclusion of two matches for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

As seen on WWE RAW two weeks ago, IYO SKY bested Michin and Piper Niven in a triple threat match to become the number one contender to Bianca Belair’s title. The match could be announced on RAW tonight.

The highly anticipated tag team match featuring the Judgment Day against Bad Bunny, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar could be added to WWE Backlash 2023 tonight as well. Bad Bunny was attacked by Damian Priest several weeks ago on RAW. He is set to make his return on RAW tonight.

Should Triple H choose to book said matches on RAW tonight, then the WWE Backlash match card could very well look like this:

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle

Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega - SmackDown Women’s Championship

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed - United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY – RAW Women’s Championship (expected to be added)

Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny and Santos Escobar vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (expected to be added)

Will Roman Reigns compete at WWE Backlash 2023?

Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief showed up on the RAW after WrestleMania to turn down a rematch against the American Nightmare. Brock Lesnar arrived to set up a huge tag team main event. The rest was history.

As of this writing, Roman Reigns is not booked to compete at WWE Backlash 2023. The Tribal Chief is currently on his scheduled break after WrestleMania. Having said that, Reigns is advertised to appear on the WWE Draft episode of SmackDown this Friday.

He is rumored to compete at the Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia next month. It remains to be seen what Reigns will have in store for the WWE Universe when he shows up on the blue brand this Friday.

