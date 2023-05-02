WWE Backlash 2023: Why is Rey Mysterio not wrestling in Puerto Rico?

WWE Backlash 2023 is just a few days away, and one of the superstars not involved in the match card is Rey Mysterio. Still, fans should not rule out the Hall of Famer just yet as his presence for the upcoming premium live event may still be felt.

The possible reason why Rey Mysterio is not wrestling at WWE Backlash 2023 is that he may have another role to play. As fans previously noted, he has formed a close relationship with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who has a one-on-one San Juan street fight match against Damian Priest at the upcoming event.

With this in mind, it's possible that the masked luchador won't be competing to even out the odds when the rest of The Judgment Day attacks. Fortunately, Rey Mysterio won't be alone as he has now been joined by the LWO. The inclusion of both groups and the aid of LWO may even result in the Grammy-award-winning artist closing out the show with a win.

WWE Backlash 2023 is set to emulate at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6, 2023. This will be the first time since 2005 the Stamford-based promotion has held an event in the country.

What other matches are included in the WWE Backlash 2023 card?

Damian Priest won't be the only Judgment Day member that will be in action for the upcoming Premium Live Event. The SmackDown Women's Champion is set to defend the title against LWO Zelina Vega for the show as well.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is also set to put her title on the line against Damage CTRL member Iyo Sky. Since both stars were also drafted to SmackDown, it's possible this won't be their only face-off.

United States Champion Austin Theory is putting his title on the line with not just one superstar, but two. In WWE Backlash 2023, he is scheduled to face both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple-threat match.

A singles match that many fans were quite shocked by was Seth Rollins vs. Omos. Both stars faced off on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW but had limited interactions prior to it.

Finally, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are also set for an exciting match in Puerto Rico. The Beast Incarnate and The American Nightmare also squared off in the latest episode of the red brand. However, theirs ended in much more violence.

