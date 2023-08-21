WWE in better hands with Triple H than Vince McMahon? Record-breaking stat makes a strong case

Ever since Triple H took control of creative from Vince McMahon, many changes have been present in WWE. Still, there are varying opinions about the current product. However, a recent WrestleMania record has since been broken.

Triple H recently shared that WrestleMania 40 has broken the company's all-time gate record in one day. Tickets for next year's Grandest Stage of Them All already went on sale last Friday and sold over 90,000. The previous record was held by this year's event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which total gross was $21.6 million.

This impressive stat showcases that The Game is doing something right in WWE. This means that fans are interested in the current and future storylines, how the feuds are played out, and the matches have caught their attention. Although Vince has also done well with the Stamford-based promotion over the years, this success shows that The King of Kings could play his cards right.

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania 40 will be on April 6 and 7, 2024. It will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WWE WrestleMania 40's success is just one of many Triple H's wins

WrestleMania 39 was not a small event

The King of Kings has witnessed many success in WWE's events ever since he became the Head of Creative. The most recent one was for this year's SummerSlam event.

For this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, the Chief Content Officer shared that it was the most watched and highest-grossing SummerSlam of all time. It garnered the largest gate and sponsorship revenue and had the highest merchandise sales for any non-WrestleMania ever. The event also had the most views on social media out of all SummerSlam events.

Last year's Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom also had massive success. Triple H shared that it was the number one International PLE in the company's history, the event trended on top on Twitter, the largest European gate, and fan reactions were at an all-time high.

Which massive name teased an appearance at WrestleMania 40?

Next year's Grandest Stage of Them All is still months away, so no matches have been announced yet. However, a top star has already hinted at a return.

The Rock is one of the superstars fans have been eagerly waiting to return to WWE. Many thought it would happen this year, but The Brahma Bull teased during his recent interview with Kevin Hart that he could appear next year.

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania 40's early success speaks volumes about Triple H's management and the superstars themselves. It remains to be seen what next year's card will look like.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage