WWE to book Seth Rollins vs. The Rock after WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential event

The Rock is seemingly set for a major WrestleMania 40 match, and the same could be said about World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Great One's recent return to WWE has not been well-received by some fans and professionals, including The Visionary. This can lay the foundation for a significant feud later this year.

The Rock made a surprise return on RAW: Day 1 and teased a potential match with Roman Reigns. A confrontation between the two finally happened on the February 2, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Following the show, fans were furious as they believed The Great One stole Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins was asked about his thoughts on The Rock's return on a recent episode of Good Morning Football. During the chat, The Visionary said he had been among WWE's most consistent performers over the past decade and deserved credit. He added that The Great One wasn't needed in the company and could return to Hollywood after his brief stint.

It's unclear whether the World Heavyweight Champion made the comments in character. Meanwhile, the company can capitalize on it and book a future feud between Rollins and the Hollywood megastar following WrestleMania.

A recent report from Xero News indicated that The People's Champion was rumored to appear at this year's SummerSlam. Though it isn't confirmed, he might be a credible opponent for The Visionary at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Over the years, Seth Rollins has proven that he can be a professional and work with people who he doesn't really like outside the ring. The Visionary has seemingly not been on good terms with CM Punk, but the two were still rumored to face off at WrestleMania 40 before the latter got injured.

With this in mind, he could lock horns with The People's Champion at SummerSlam later this year. The premium live event is among WWE's biggest shows of the year, and a match between the two stalwarts could benefit the company.

What bold prediction did The Rock make ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event?

The Rock confronted Roman Reigns on last week's SmackDown

One of the biggest moments fans are looking forward to this week is the press event for WrestleMania. The presser could clarify who will face The Tribal Chief at the high-profile premium live event. Before WrestleMania XL Kickoff, The People's Champion made a bold prediction.

After arriving in Las Vegas, The Rock mentioned that the press conference would be discussed forever. He also referred to himself as "the long gamer."

Who else will join Seth Rollins and The Rock for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 Kickoff?

Seth Rollins and The People's Champion are two of the six stars announced for the Las Vegas press event. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are joining them.

It will be interesting to see what else is next for Rollins and The Great One on the Road to WrestleMania.

