WWE to bring back The Rock at WrestleMania 40 to attack 45-year-old star setting up enormous feud? Exploring the chance

The Rock is not scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 40 at the time of the writing. Could The Great One show up in the build-up to the Biggest Show of the Year to set up a blockbuster feud with a 45-year-old top star? Let’s take a look at the possibility.

The person in question is none other than CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar is set to carve his path to WrestleMania 40 by competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Punk is heavily rumored to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Since The Rock versus CM Punk happened a decade ago, WWE probably won’t revisit the feud in the lead-up to their biggest event of the year in 2024. The People’s Champion ended the Second City Saint’s 434-day title reign at Royal Rumble 2013.

They had a rematch for the title at the following month’s Elimination Chamber event, which Rock won. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment would drop the championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

The Rock to confront old rival at WrestleMania 40? Looking at the possibility

The Rock remains one of the biggest attractions for WWE despite no longer being active in the ring. The multi-time world champion broke the internet with his unannounced appearance on Friday Night SmackDown in September.

It is possible Rocky could kick off WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year. The Great One could be joined by arguably his biggest rival in “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake gave the People’s Champion his first of many WrestleMania main events in the historic city in 1999.

It remains to be seen if one or both men will show up at WrestleMania XL.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage