WWE champion shows up to RAW without his title belt: Why did he do it?

WWE Superstar Ricochet faced Ilja Dragunov during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. This was The Mad Dragon's first match after getting promoted to the main roster.

Last week, Ricochet defeated Johnny Gargano to become the inaugural WWE Speed Champion. Hence, it was surprising to see The Future of Flight without his title belt as he walked out to face Dragunov in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, which kicked off this week on RAW.

It appears that the Stamford-based company has made a deliberate choice regarding the Speed Championship at this juncture. The decision might involve keeping its identity distinct from the main roster titles on RAW and SmackDown, especially considering that WWE Speed is not broadcast on television programming. This could explain why the video package for the title win was not shown, which is typically shown for other title victories.

Ricochet and Dragunov went on to deliver one of the standout matches of the night and it was The Mad Dragon who emerged victorious, securing the win and advancing to the next round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

WWE RAW Superstar wants to dethrone Ricochet

RAW Superstar Ivar has his sights set on Ricochet's Speed Championship following the latter's title victory last week.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sent a message to The Future of Flight after his significant win, sharing his signature finger-point picture and stating that nobody defined the word "speed" like Ricochet. In response, Ivar tweeted suggesting that perhaps he needed to redefine the word "speed."

"Maybe I need to Redefine the word 'speed' then," Ivar shared.

The new fast-paced wrestling program has opened up opportunities for wrestlers to showcase their talents, particularly for those who might have limited screen time on Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if The Viking Raiders member can dethrone Ricochet to become the new Speed Champion.