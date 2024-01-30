WWE to change major WrestleMania plans following CM Punk's unfortunate injury? Exploring potential swerve 

CM Punk kicked off WWE RAW this week and revealed that he would be sidelined for several months following a torn tricep, which would rule him out of WrestleMania.

Punk was brought to tears as he was forced to reveal that his dream to main event WrestleMania had been taken away from him again. This now leaves Seth Rollins without an opponent for The Show of Shows, and it seems that it could be Cody Rhodes.

WWE pulled off the ultimate swerve this week on RAW when Rollins headed out to confront Rhodes and claimed he should challenge for his title instead. He made a convincing argument and left Cody noting that he would consider it, but it could be the answer to the company's current dilemma.

Rhodes is on a quest to finish the story and win a world championship, something he could do from Seth Rollins. If he chooses the world heavyweight title, then it means that Roman Reigns would be free to take on someone like The Rock in a match that has been built up for several years.

Will Cody Rhodes choose Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania?

Seth Rollins would be the easier option, but Rhodes and Rollins could build up a main event-worthy match on the same level that CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins would have been.

While many fans will be disappointed because there was a belief that Rhodes was the only man who could stop Reigns, The Rock returning and wrestling for the first time in almost a decade may change many minds. He could create one of the biggest WrestleMania moments in history.

WWE needs to turn CM Punk's injury into a positive following The Royal Rumble and find a way to fill that void, and the answer could be for Rhodes and Rollins to main event night one of WrestleMania and The Rock and Roman Reigns to main event night two.

Is this the best solution for WWE and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts or alternative scenarios for the show in the comments section below.

