WWE.com lists 2 current champions as free agents, but why?

WWE's official website provides exclusive updates on the latest news, results, events, current happenings, and much more. The Stamford-based company often moves ahead of time, keeping the website up to date with recent developments, be it the change in the name of superstars or the list of active superstars on its roster page.

However, a very surprising thing has come to light recently pertinent to the Stamford-based promotion. WWE's two current champions are listed as free agents on the company's official website. The names in question are WWE Superstars R-Truth and Logan Paul.

Truth is currently one-half of the World Tag Team Champions on RAW, while Paul is the current United States Champion on SmackDown. However, the possible reason that they have been listed as free agents is that WWE may not have updated the list of free agents since November last year.

Logan Paul and R-Truth are listed as free agents on WWE's official website.

R-Truth was technically a free agent before returning to the Stamford-based company from his injury at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last year. However, the Maverick appeared to be a free agent in the Stamford-based promotion before winning the United States Championship at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event.

Therefore, it seems that the list of free agents on WWE's official website has not been updated since early November 2023. As a result, both current champions are on the outdated list on the company's roster page as of May 1, 2024, despite being specific to their respective brands.

Which brands are Logan Paul and R-Truth currently in WWE?

Logan Paul is one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion, while R-Truth is a veteran in the company. Both superstars are part of their respective rosters, as the reigning champions are protected in the 2024 WWE Draft.

The Maverick is part of Friday Night SmackDown as he holds the United States Championship on the blue brand. He won the coveted gold at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event last year after defeating Rey Mysterio in a one-on-one action.

On the other hand, R-Truth is currently a part of Monday Night RAW, where he holds the World Tag Team Championship along with The Miz. The Awesome Truth won the belts in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

Both superstars are locked to their respective brands during the 2024 WWE Draft and will be defending their championships on their respective rosters.