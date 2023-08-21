WWE to confirm huge Seth Rollins match for the first time in 890 days on RAW? Exploring the road to Payback 2023

Seth Rollins is rumored to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at Payback 2023. The Visionary is reportedly set to take on Shinsuke Nakamura at the September 2 Premium Live Event. Since the King of Strong Style is advertised for a segment tonight, the rumored match could be announced on RAW.

The two superstars haven’t had a singles match against each other for the past 800+ days. Their last one-on-one meeting transpired on the March 26, 2021, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where Rollins walked away with the win.

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura also faced each other at Fastlane 2021. The SmackDown Savior was involved in a feud with former WWE star Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli) at the time, and the match with Nakamura served as a filler.

The first singles meeting between these two incredible competitors took place at the 2018 Survivor Series premium live event. The one-off match was billed under the champion vs. champion stipulation for the November 18th show.

It remains to be seen if WWE will confirm the rumored match between Rollins and Nakamura for Payback 2023 tonight on RAW.

How the road to Payback 2023 began for Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura?

The feud between these two proud competitors kicked off two weeks ago on WWE RAW. Nakamura replaced an injured Sami Zayn in the six-man tag team match that also involved Rollins and Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio).

The faces were able to defeat the villainous stable following a run-in by Sami Zayn. Nakamura took everyone by surprise when he knocked Rollins’ head almost off his shoulders with a Kinshasa, confirming his heel turn in the process.

The World Heavyweight Champion called out the King of Strong Style last week on RAW and demanded an explanation for his attack. The Visionary told Shin he could’ve just asked for a match. In response, Nakamura whispered something in the champion’s ear that left him speechless.

He then took advantage of the distraction to once again knockout out the champion. Seth Rollins and Nakamura have the potential to main event Payback 2023. We’ll have to tune into RAW tonight to find out what happens next.

What are your predictions for Payback 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here