WWE Daily News Round-up (September 17th, 2018)

This Sunday night saw a surprising finish to Hell in a Cell, when Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE, appearing on television for the first time since his loss at SummerSlam. The Beast took apart Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, and on this week of RAW, the three were confirmed in a match at a new show announced by the WWE.

In this Daily News Round-Up, we bring you news about this show and the return of another show. A huge title match has also been announced for this week's SmackDown Live show, while Ronda Rousey could face off against a UFC legend very soon on the WWE.

Here's all this and more in today's WWE Daily News Round-Up

#1 Two new shows announced by WWE

WWE announced today that a new show will be held in Saudi Arabia called Crown Jewel. The show will be the second show of the year in Saudi Arabia, after the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns will face off against each other for the Universal title on this show, which will be held on November 2nd, 2018. The WWE also announced that they will host a unique "WWE World Cup tournament" at the event.

WWE also announced that Starrcade would return again this year as a live event show. The event will take place at US Bank Arena in Cincinnati on November 24th. Several matches have been announced, including The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Cincinnati Street Fight, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair in a Steel Cage match, and a special performance by Elias with Ric Flair.

