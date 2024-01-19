On SmackDown, Logan Paul has been enjoying his run as United States Champion. However, the one man who is not having a good time is his last opponent Rey Mysterio. After losing to Paul at Crown Jewel in 2023, Mysterio met with an injury that kept him out for a while.

However, the luchador's injury has not only kept him out of action. There is a chance that Mysterio's injury has delayed the return of Andrade El Idolo. On SmackDown, WWE could have presented an angle where LWO members Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro feud with the Legado Del Fantasma.

On the other hand, the promotion could have also booked Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Andrade to face Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller. While this angle hasn't taken place yet, there is a chance it could still happen when Mysterio makes his return.

However, if the Stamford-based promotion chooses to go ahead with this angle, then it will be interesting to see which superstar challenges Logan Paul for the United States Championship. In the coming weeks, The Maverick will have to watch his back at all times.

WWE legend draws comparison between Logan Paul and Owen Hart

Since making his WWE debut, Logan Paul has impressed many in the WWE Universe. Despite never being involved in professional wrestling before WWE, Paul managed to learn quickly and shared the ring with some great names. He also managed to win the United States Championship which is very impressive.

A WWE legend recently drew comparisons between The Maverick and the late Owen Hart. During an appearance on the Smooth Vega podcast, Henry labeled Paul to be an "Owen Clone." The World's Strongest Man said:

"He [Logan Paul] looked like a Owen clone... Owen would steal the show every time. And he used to have that mentality. And, I talked about work ethic, he would have been hard press to find somebody to outwork one... Incredible [On WrestleMania match between Owen and Brett]. It's historical reference of what pro wrestling is," he said. [From 27:44 onwards]

You can check out what Mark Henry said about the YouTuber-turned-wrestler in the video below:

Despite being young in his wrestling career, Paul has managed to captivate the attention of many. It will be interesting to see if he can continue the same and go down as one of the greats in WWE.

