WWE Draft 2023: Multi-time champion's return teased after 130-day absence?

With the WWE Draft 2023 approaching, the promotion has teased the return of a few superstars. The names of those eligible for the two-night event were recently revealed. While Randy Orton and Big E missed out, their fellow injured star AJ Styles was present.

The Phenomenal One’s last televised match occurred on the December 19, 2022, episode of RAW. Ten days later, he suffered an ankle injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Styles hinted that he would require a four-month recovery break after declaring on Twitter that he would be absent from the in-ring competition for the longest time in his entire career.

AJ Styles’ absence led to an abrupt end to the feud between The O.C. and The Judgment Day. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have disappeared from WWE television since competing in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. In the good news, though, all three superstars and Michin are listed together for Night One of the WWE Draft 2023.

In October 2022, Styles was advertised for the UK Tour, which began this Wednesday in Birmingham. His injury has been a letdown for fans. He missed out on multiple Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania.

Now that he will likely return in the next few weeks following the WWE Draft 2023, he could compete for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Draft 2023: What has AJ Styles been up to during his wrestling break?

Nicknamed the Georgia Pitbull, AJ Styles is a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs of the NCAA. He often joins interviews and podcasts about football games to give his opinions.

The former WWE Champion made a guest appearance during an episode of Georgia Players SECtion, where he had lengthy conversations with Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno.

Besides football, AJ is occupying himself with video games. He recently reacted affirmatively to a Twitter user who claimed that he was knocked out by the WWE star while playing the battle royale game PUBG.

Unlike stars such as Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler, Styles has never made his interest in video games public.

While he has been away, The Judgment Day initiated a feud with The Latino World Order. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio often battle Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

It remains to be seen how AJ Styles and The O.C. get included in the rivalry or if something new awaits them after the WWE Draft 2023.

