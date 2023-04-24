WWE Draft 2023: Will Vince McMahon be involved? Here's what we know

Vince McMahon not having a say in one of the biggest WWE events of 2023 is quite impossible to believe. But that could definitely be the case at this year's WWE Draft.

As announced by Triple H on SmackDown after WrestleMania, WWE Draft 2023 will be one of the biggest editions of the show fans have witnessed in recent years. With almost every WWE Superstar eligible to be drafted, the two-night event promises to bring massive changes to the company's roster.

Regarding Vince McMahon's involvement, Ringside News' exclusive report suggests that the company's executive chairman will not have a say in the Draft. According to the outlet, the creative team has not heard anything about McMahon's involvement in the proceedings.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



McMahon is estimated to hold around 18% of all shares.



- per Vince McMahon will no longer have majority voting control over WWE or other entities, once WWE merges with UFC under Endeavor.McMahon is estimated to hold around 18% of all shares.- per @wrestlenomics Vince McMahon will no longer have majority voting control over WWE or other entities, once WWE merges with UFC under Endeavor.McMahon is estimated to hold around 18% of all shares.- per @wrestlenomics https://t.co/HuJ4xm6Xst

The report added that if McMahon has made any suggestions about WWE Draft 2023, he's possibly made those to Triple H, Bruce Prichard, or other higher-ups in the promotion.

Considering Vince McMahon is still one of the most influential WWE figures, he could change things at the last minute. However, that is unlikely to happen based on recent rumors.

Vince McMahon has reportedly not been involved backstage in WWE

Certain reports have suggested that Vince McMahon's involvement in weekly programming has reduced significantly since his return to the company in January. Besides being in Gorilla during RAW after WrestleMania 39, McMahon has reportedly not made any significant changes to the promotion's product.

However, WWE President Nick Khan has explained that the relationship between Triple H and McMahon will always ensure the latter's recommendations are considered.

“Paul [Triple H] and Vince have a family relationship, a relationship that stands back to the mid-90s. Paul’s in charge of creative. If he wants input from Vince or Vince has ideas, then he and Paul are gonna communicate, that’s always gonna be the case. We’re lucky to have Vince. We’re lucky to have Paul in control of creative."

McMahon's slow transition from being the sole driving force behind shows to being rarely involved could stem from Endeavor's acquisition of the company. Hence, while he will give his two cents on some of the promotion's bigger events, he probably won't do the same with weekly programming.

