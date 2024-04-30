WWE Draft 2024: Triple H has already made a huge mistake with RAW's newest star

The Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft concluded on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Many stars across the three brands have not shifted, but fans saw some stars switching brands. One of the stars who changed brands was Dijak, but the Stamford-based company may have already fumbled about his re-introduction to the brand.

Dijak impressed a lot of fans during his initial run in NXT back in 2017 until 2020. However, his move to the RAW roster in 2020 under the ring name T-Bar with the Retribution stable was not remembered fondly. The Stamford-based promotion later sent him to the developmental brand in 2022, where he also returned to being known as Dijak, and fans began rooting for him again, especially due to the exciting matches he presented. In the 2024 WWE Draft, it was announced that he was one of the NXT stars who moved to Monday Night RAW.

Following Dijak's success on the white and gold brand, Triple H made the mistake of not announcing the 37-year-old star's return to RAW during the latest episode of the red brand, as the news was made public when the show went off the air. Moreover, NXT fans gave Dijak a huge pop when he was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

RAW also acquired several other stars during the 2024 WWE Draft: Damage CTRL, the Latino World Order, Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, and The Final Testament. The New Catch Republic also joined them after the show went off the air.

WWE Draft 2024: Did Dijak want to return to Monday Night RAW or go to SmackDown?

Due to Dijak's time as T-Bar on RAW, it would be no surprise if he did not want to return to the red brand. However, it looks like he does not harbor any strong negative feelings for the brand.

While speaking on WWE Deutschland, Dijak said he had no preference for whether he would want to be drafted to RAW or SmackDown. He stated that he was on the red brand for a long time and since he was there before, he was more familiar with RAW. However, the 37-year-old star said that SmackDown got a slightly bigger platform and more viewers.

"I was on RAW for a long time. In my head, I always think that RAW, another hour, a lot more opportunity. So, that feels a little bit more comfortable cause I'm familiar with it. SmackDown, in the United States, feels like it gets more viewers, a slightly bigger platform, and major championships are on their side. I would be happy with either," Dijak said.

It would be interesting to see what the future has in store for RAW's newest superstar.