WWE could have dropped a huge hint regarding The Bloodline's future on RAW

Roman Reigns will need The Bloodline by his side this weekend when he faces arguably his toughest test to date against Cody Rhodes.

Last night, Rhodes ended Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak on WWE RAW, partially due to interference from The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. Sikoa was undefeated on the main roster and it came as a shock that it was Rhodes who ended his streak, something that left Paul Heyman speechless following the match.

For the last six months, Sikoa has done as he has been told, and when he needed his family to be there for him, they were all wrapped up in their own issues. The former NXT Superstar has been loyal to the Tribal Chief, but where did that get him? He's now lost the only streak that put him above the other stars on the roster.

Solo Sikoa could finally snap and betray The Bloodline at WrestleMania this weekend

Sikoa has sat by and watched Roman Reigns tear apart his family over the past few months and even pit his brothers against each other at one point. Sami Zayn was once his close friend until he was pushed to betray The Bloodline earlier this year and Solo once again had to follow orders and turn against he former Honorary Uce.

At one point, he was going to snap and this latest loss on RAW could be enough for him to decide to cost Roman Reigns his Championship, ending The Bloodline.

Sikoa was sacrificed to make a point this week and his undefeated streak meant much more to him than it clearly meant to the rest of his family.

Will Solo Sikoa bring down Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

