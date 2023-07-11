WWE dropped an obvious hint during Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's brawl? Epic showdown expected

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler recently brawled on the recent episode of WWE RAW. Fans noted that both women did not hesitate to pull their shots against each other, signaling that their past careers may be utilized in their eventual bout.

On WWE RAW's July 10, 2023, episode, Shayna Baszler successfully battled Emma in a singles match. Ronda Rousey did not waste time and attacked The Submission Magician right after. The former Women's Tag Team Champions did not hold back and attempted to make each other submit. Interestingly, this could hint at how their match will go down.

Ronda and Shayna have an MMA background and went to the UFC simultaneously. Their friendship was even created due to training with each other. Due to this, it's highly possible that the stipulation for their one-on-one bout could be a Fight Pit or even a Submission match.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler in the Fight Pit would be a great choice to be honest Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler in the Fight Pit would be a great choice to be honest https://t.co/riGaP3Pfj9

The former Women's Tag Team Champions imploded at Money in the Bank during their match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. As a result, the latter duo became the new titleholders.

Are Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler actually mad at each other?

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler never fought each other in the UFC

In the previous episode of Monday Night RAW, Baszler expressed that she actually "paid her dues" while Rousey quickly got into the business. Although the feud may seem personal, it's only for the storyline.

In a previous interview, Shayna even addressed that they continued supporting each other even if Ronda Rousey was more well-known. She even added that they would have friendly banter about their accomplishments.

"If anyone talked about us, it was only because of her. It's just something that we had to learn to just shrug off, and I think the four of us supported each other. We genuinely take pleasure when one of us gets any success... We have some friendly banter here and there about who's done what and all that... nobody's pretending anybody's cooler than anybody else. It's kinda fun like, who doesn't want their friends at work with them?"

Will Shayna Baszler be Ronda Rousey's last opponent in WWE?

After this year's MITB, it was shared that The Baddest Woman on the Planet has a "hard out" in her contract. Dave Meltzer reported that the WWE star already gave a date when she would leave, and it won't last until WrestleMania.

With this in mind, it's possible Baszler could be one of Rousey's final opponents in the Stamford-based promotion. Their feud is set up to take place at SummerSlam, and if Ronda still hasn't left the company by then, a rematch could also occur.

It remains to be seen how the feud between the former partners will end. For now, fans must anticipate when and how their match will occur.

