WWE Elimination Chamber 2023- 5 superstars who missed the show and what they could do next

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is in the history books. It was an exciting and noteworthy show, and Montreal thoroughly enjoyed the evening. The card for WrestleMania looks much more precise now.

However, many deserving superstars didn't have the opportunity to soak in the electric atmosphere inside the Bell Centre. This listicle explores five such athletes and predicts what they could do next.

#5/4 Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were nowhere to be seen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have teamed up successfully recently

For the past couple of months, "The Brothers of Bang," as called by Pat McAfee, has been heavily featured on the SmackDown tag team scene. Their most notable rivals have been The Viking Raiders, who have recently reinvented themselves to take out Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

McIntyre and Sheamus defeated the duo of Erik and Ivar on SmackDown last week, seemingly ending their program. With WrestleMania fast approaching, the makeshift tandem could have a much more critical role in the coming weeks.

According to various media outlets, Gunther is expected to defend his Intercontinental Championship against McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match. This could herald the implosion of "The Brothers of Bang," but WWE could keep the duo intact too.

#3/2. Bayley and Becky Lynch

On the go-home show of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Becky Lynch and Bayley acknowledged that their paths to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood weren't clear. Bianca Belair dashed their dreams of competing for the RAW Women's Championship at The Show of Shows.

However, The Lynch-DAMAGE CTRL saga is far from finished. Lita returned a couple of weeks ago to even the odds a bit. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus is rumored to be making another WWE comeback, but those plans have yet to come to fruition.

The trio of Lynch, Lita, and Stratus was rumored to collide with DAMAGE CTRL at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal. However, considering that never happened, the creative team may have pushed the Six-Woman Tag Team Match to 'Mania.

#1 Bray Wyatt should have had a significant role at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

On SmackDown last week, Bray Wyatt surprisingly and boldly claimed that he would be waiting for the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar III, finally shedding light on his possible WrestleMania plans.

Unfortunately for Wyatt, the results of the rubber match were far from conclusive, as it ended in a flat disqualification finish. It is worth noting that Lashley was the technical winner of the encounter. Hence, the SmackDown Superstar is expected to address the finish soon.

Wyatt vs. Lashley or/and Lesnar all seem like enthralling prospects. The New Face of Fear needs a high-profile opponent for The Show of Shows, and his targets are two of the biggest sports entertainment has to offer.

