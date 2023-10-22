WWE ended a 16-year drought last night: All you need to know

Last night, WWE did something they hadn't done in 16 years. They booked a match that the fans haven't witnessed for close to two decades.

This past Saturday, WWE hosted a house show in Edinburg, Texas. The show consisted of all the top stars from WWE SmackDown.

The first match of the night saw Bobby Lashley take on Santos Escobar. The Street Profits interfered to help The All Mighty. Joaquin Wilde and Carlito came out to make the save, and it ended up becoming a six-man tag match.

The interesting fact is that Lashley and Carlito haven't faced off in a match on a house show for almost two decades. Carlito did come face-to-face with Lashley at Fastlane; however, that was just towards the end.

After their first promo two weeks ago on SmackDown, it looks like Lashley will be Carlitio's first major feud after his return. The LWO and Street Profits feud is slowly turning out to be a top-faction rivalry. It will be interesting to see what direction it takes.

WWE quickly sold out Crown Jewel

WWE will be doing its annual show, Crown Jewel, this November in Saudi Arabia. The show will be hosted at the Muhammad Abdo Theater in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The arena has a seating capacity of 22,000.

The buzz of the show was so high that, in a matter of a few hours, the company sold out the arena. The promotion then took to social media to announce that they would open more seats due to the rapid sellout.

The match card up until now for the show looks magnificent. Rhea Ripley will defend her World Women's Championship against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. Logan Paul will challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, and Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

However, the main event of the show will be Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed Universal Championship. The biggest moment in the career of the fastest-rising star in wrestling history will happen on November 4th. LA Knight has to do the impossible and try to knock off Reings' 1000+ day title reign.