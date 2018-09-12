Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE 'Evolution' PPV Could Bring Negative Repercussions

The KliqPodcast
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
235   //    12 Sep 2018, 09:52 IST

WWE
WWE Evolution

There are two sides to the ever-lasting gobstopper debate of how WWE is mitigating their talent to meet consumer needs.

Examples such as Shinske Nakamura is a heavily debated topic. The once-promising NJPW and NXT standout was poised to make a main roster groundswell, only to be used sparingly at first and then on to lose three title matches against AJ Styles, one of which at WrestleMania.

With WWE's recent (arguably last 10 year) track record of talent misuse and inability to come up big on PPV at the most opportune times, could WWE's Evolution PPV become a detriment to the Women's brand in WWE?

Starting with the obvious and most transparent issue first, ticket sales are lacking. This can be indicative of a couple circumstances. WWE declining ticket sales are an overall issue. Many patrons will post pictures on social media of the dreaded black sheet covering hundreds if not thousands of empty seats. Second, is consumer need, which as a business, in general, is difficult to predict.

Enter caption

WWE is banking on the fact that since this is the first women's PPV, people will naturally flock to see how it plays out, interested or not. Unfortunately, they apply that to most if not all of their content which is so saturated which can cave the interest level significantly.

Assuming the PPV goes off without a hitch, one could assume that it may only place WWE Women's Wrestling back into the same spot it was the Monday and Tuesday before the PPV. Years of generic writing for these women stars has held them to continuous poor storylines and lack of growth.

Enter caption

For those debating WWE Evolution could be problematic, may have a point. If this PPV fails to hit the mark that WWE expects them to, we can see a major shift in the "evolution" of women's wrestling in WWE. This could be the end of women's Royal Rumble matches, Hell in the Cell matches, Survivor Series matches. I am not sure the risk is worth the reward, but I hope I am wrong.

What side of the debate are you on?

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Riott Squad Trish Stratus Ronda Rousey WWE Network
The KliqPodcast
CONTRIBUTOR
With 67 combined years of Wrestling fandom experience, The KliqPodcast brings you from the beginning of it all to the future of the Wrestling/Entertainment industry. Weekly WWE Monday Night RAW and Tuesday Night Smackdown Live Reviews, NXT Takeover and PPV Coverage as well as Classic PPV Reviews and the very first season of KPFPW (KliqPod Fantasy Pro-Wrestling). The first real fantasy wrestling game mirroring the likes of other sports fantasy games. KliqPod runs this business.
Fantasy booking the entire WWE Evolution PPV match card
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why last night's RAW was a monumental night for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Evolution selling tickets selling...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why an All-Women's-PPV (Evolution) Is The Right...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Leaked Photo Could Have Revealed The...
RELATED STORY
4 matches WWE can book to save Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Carmella reveals who her dream opponent for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: Five matches that must happen 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE should bring the Women's Tag Team...
RELATED STORY
What WWE Super Show-Down might create for Hell In A Cell?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us