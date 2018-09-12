WWE 'Evolution' PPV Could Bring Negative Repercussions

WWE Evolution

There are two sides to the ever-lasting gobstopper debate of how WWE is mitigating their talent to meet consumer needs.

Examples such as Shinske Nakamura is a heavily debated topic. The once-promising NJPW and NXT standout was poised to make a main roster groundswell, only to be used sparingly at first and then on to lose three title matches against AJ Styles, one of which at WrestleMania.

With WWE's recent (arguably last 10 year) track record of talent misuse and inability to come up big on PPV at the most opportune times, could WWE's Evolution PPV become a detriment to the Women's brand in WWE?

Starting with the obvious and most transparent issue first, ticket sales are lacking. This can be indicative of a couple circumstances. WWE declining ticket sales are an overall issue. Many patrons will post pictures on social media of the dreaded black sheet covering hundreds if not thousands of empty seats. Second, is consumer need, which as a business, in general, is difficult to predict.

WWE is banking on the fact that since this is the first women's PPV, people will naturally flock to see how it plays out, interested or not. Unfortunately, they apply that to most if not all of their content which is so saturated which can cave the interest level significantly.

Assuming the PPV goes off without a hitch, one could assume that it may only place WWE Women's Wrestling back into the same spot it was the Monday and Tuesday before the PPV. Years of generic writing for these women stars has held them to continuous poor storylines and lack of growth.

For those debating WWE Evolution could be problematic, may have a point. If this PPV fails to hit the mark that WWE expects them to, we can see a major shift in the "evolution" of women's wrestling in WWE. This could be the end of women's Royal Rumble matches, Hell in the Cell matches, Survivor Series matches. I am not sure the risk is worth the reward, but I hope I am wrong.

What side of the debate are you on?