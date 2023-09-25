WWE Fastlane 2023 is in 2 weeks: Why aren't any matches announced?

WWE Fastlane 2023 is just two weeks away, but the sports entertainment juggernaut has neither announced, nor confirmed, any match for their upcoming premium live event. Let’s take a look at the possible reasons behind the delay.

The past two weeks have been extremely busy for WWE; from the commencement of trading on NYSE as a combined entity with UFC, to the mass releases. Plus, LA Knight’s last-minute medical complications hasn't helped the promotion either, when it comes to announcing matches for WWE Fastlane 2023.

The Megastar was reportedly scheduled to come to the aid of John Cena against The Bloodline in the main event of SmackDown on September 22, 2023. Knight’s run-in would’ve probably set up a tag team program against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, with a possible tag team main event at Fastlane.

The 40-year-old, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19, and had to leave the building. This prompted WWE to make last-minute changes to the segments that had already been scheduled for the blue brand last week. Knight is expected to return to SmackDown next week, and kick off his rumored program for WWE Fastlane 2023.

LA Knight to main event WWE Fastlane 2023? Looking at the possibility

LA Knight last competed on the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Megastar defeated The Miz in their Payback rematch. He then called out every singles champion on the men’s roster, including Roman Reigns, for a potential match-up.

Knight’s rumored storyline with The Bloodline might officially kick off this Friday on SmackDown. The former Million Dollar Champion is rumored to tag with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane.

Given the starpower in said match, this bout could possibly end up main eventing the October 7th premium live event. WWE will most likely announce some matches for their upcoming PLE on RAW this week.

Which match do you want to see at Fastlane 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!