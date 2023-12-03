WWE finally planning for 405 lbs star to make on-screen debut 8 months after being signed? Analyzing the chances

The 2023 WWE Draft was held earlier this year and it shook things up considerably. Numerous stars were brought up to the main roster from NXT, with some RAW and SmackDown stars also bouncing around to new brands.

One star who was called up to WWE's main roster is the 405 pound mastodon known as Odyssey Jones. The charismatic and talented performer was just beginning to get his feet under him on NXT before he was called up to the big time eight months ago.

Jones was initially drafted to Monday Night RAW, but he is yet to properly debut. Surprisingly, he hasn't been on television and instead travels with the SmackDown crew. A recent match at a SmackDown live event could indicat that Odyssey is on his way to television and hints at a new possible tandem.

WWE held a live event at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA. One match on the card saw A-Town Down Under battle the unique duo of Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes. While the two former NXT stars seem to have little in common, they shared instant chemistry.

Grimes and Jones took the fight to Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, almost defeating the cocky heels on more than one occasion. The pair even had double team moves. This new union could really work. If Nick Aldis sees the potential, Jones could be on his way to television as part of a new tag team.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have a big upcoming opportunity in WWE

While Austin Theory and Grayson Waller managed to defeat Cameron Grimes and Odyssey Jones in tag team action at a live event, both men have major singles opportunities ahead of them. Theory and Waller are set to partake in a tournament.

The United States Championship Tournament was recently announced. Current champion and social media megastar Logan Paul revealed the eight-man field. Paul also noted that whoever wins will challenge him for his coveted United States Title.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are two of the stars in the tournament. They will be joined by Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and a mystery NXT Superstar looking to make an impact.

Unfortunately, the tournament lineup may be adjusted before it properly begins. WWE claims Kevin Owens injured his hand during his bout with Grayson Waller on SmackDown. There's a chance that the sports entertainment juggernaut decides to replace The Prizefighter with somebody else.