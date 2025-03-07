WWE to fine Travis Scott for injuring Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber? Chances explored

Cody Rhodes was the victim of John Cena's heel turn, but The Champ wasn't the only one who brutally assaulted him. The Rock arrived at Elimination Chamber with rapper Travis Scott, and he took jabs at The American Nightmare as well.

The Undisputed WWE Champion suffered a black eye and "busted" eardrum because of a brutal slap from Travis Scott. Given that Scott isn't a part of WWE and is technically an outsider, Triple H can take issue with the rapper injuring the top champion in the company.

However, the global juggernaut will not punish Travis Scott. There have been times when an outsider has attacked a superstar in a creative angle, and incidents have happened. Furthermore, one must remember that even in kayfabe, Scott came to the premium live event with The Rock, and no one has a higher say than The Final Boss!

Cody Rhodes may be hiding his injury ahead of WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe witnessed John Cena and Travis Scott busting him open. However, Cody Rhodes continues to maintain that Scott did not touch him.

Conrad Thompson provided an update on the 83 Weeks podcast and revealed that the Undisputed WWE Champion has a black eye but may not be truthful about how he got it.

"I saw the report earlier this week and I checked on Cody. I was like, ‘Dude, I saw it, but a burst eardrum? Are you okay? Holy sh*t.’ And he replied, ‘Didn’t touch me, I got a wild bruise somehow though,’ and sent me a picture. I was like, ‘Damn I am glad you’re okay mostly.’ And he joking said, ‘The horseman got me.’ I just thought it was funny that Cody, even now, is like he didn’t touch me. Of course, we know, that’s not the case. He’s sporting a major black eye right now. I don’t know if it’s true or not that he burst his eardrum. But buddy, it is a brutal blow that we saw there."

Fans took to social media to claim that The American Nightmare could be trying to protect WWE and that Travis Scott's brutal slap was hard to ignore! However, it seems that the injury will not affect Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania 41.

