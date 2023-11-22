WWE to fire back at Ronda Rousey's ROH appearance by pushing 43-year-old superstar? Exploring the chances

Ronda Rousey shocked the pro wrestling world with her ROH debut last week. The former WWE star showed up in Tony Khan’s promotion at the November 17 taping. She teamed up with close friend Marina Shafir to defeat Athena and Billie Starkz.

Ronda Rousey’s ROH appearance, no doubt, created a buzz in the pro wrestling world. Fans might wonder if the Baddest Woman on the Planet’s debut in another promotion could prompt WWE to push a 43-year-old star as a retaliatory measure.

The person in question is none other than Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades was already getting a decent push while her best friend was still in WWE. They even held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship for several weeks.

Rousey’s ROH appearance isn’t expected to result in a massive push for Baszler. The former NXT Women’s Champion seems to have formed an uneasy alliance with Zoey Stark on WWE RAW. The latter is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames.

When was Ronda Rousey’s last match in WWE?

Ronda Rousey’s final WWE match took place at SummerSlam 2023. She lost to Shayna Baszler in under eight minutes in their MMA Rules Match at the PLE. Rousey parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut after the match.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was pushed to the moon during her time in WWE. She emerged victorious in her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34. The match saw her team up with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Rousey captured the RAW Women’s Championship from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2018. She is also a former Royal Rumble winner, two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

