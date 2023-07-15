WWE to fracture another tag team? Major detail you might have missed!

WWE has been on a spree to break-up teams and factions, or rather hint at potential splits. One of the reasons for this is to build new storylines and rivalries prior to SummerSlam 2023, and to create opportunities for changing characters from faces to heels or vice versa.

On WWE SmackDown that aired on July 14, 2023, Iyo Sky wanted to cash-in her Money in the Bank briefcase against Asuka. She handed the briefcase to Bayley, while she prepared to enter the ring. The Role Model didn’t hand the briefcase to the referee in time, and this gave Asuka enough time to spray blue mist in Bayley's face and make her way away from the ring with her title belt.

Iyo Sky couldn’t cash-in her MITB contract and was left furious. Even though Sky didn’t show any form of frustration towards Bayley, it’s possible she is holding a grudge against the WWE Superstar.

The promotion could use this mishap as the turning point between Sky and Bayley, with Sky turning on Bayley for costing her multiple championship opportunities.

WWE is pursuing a similar route with a top heel faction on RAW

Similar to Iyo Sky's possible resentment of Bayley, Damian Priest and Finn Balor were at each other’s throats until recently over the World Heavyweight Championship.

During an episode of Moday Night RAW, Damian Priest had laid waste to Seth Rollins, and wanted to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on him. However, Finn Balor’s interruption prevented The Archer of Infamy from doing so, raising tensions between the members of The Judgment Day.

It was only on the latest episode of the Red brand where Finn Balor and Damian Priest came together along with Dominik Mysterio to take down Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Nevertheless, The Prince and The Archer of Infamy are still eyeing the same prize, and that could potentially lead to The Judgment Day imploding!