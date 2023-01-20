WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Will Roman Reigns confront Kevin Owens tonight?

Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview showcased an exciting match-up in the men's tag team division, and it looks like Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will have one more dance before their Championship bout at the Royal Rumble.

The Judgment Day has become the next group that The Usos have set their sights on. At the upcoming RAW 30th Anniversary show next week, the two groups will battle it out for the brand's tag team championship. However, they're not the only enemy the stable has been dealing with as of late.

The Prizefighter has been continuously crossing paths with the group in recent times. On one occasion, Owens even received a brutal attack from the members, but he was able to exact his revenge on this week's episode of the Monday show.

For tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview, Kevin will finally come face-to-face with Roman Reigns once again. At the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, The Tribal Chief will show up for a contract signing ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble on January 28.

With the rest of The Bloodline most probably also present for the segment, it looks like a peaceful ending to their contract signing might be impossible.

An exciting match up also announced for tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview

Other groups that have had a heated exchange in recent weeks include The Viking Raiders and the team of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

The Brawling Brutes member and The Scottish Warrior had a chance to defeat The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a past episode of the Blue brand, but the challengers came up short. Right after their match, they were attacked by the team of Erik and Ivar.

For tonight's episode, it was posted in a WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview that the four men will participate in the first round of the brand's Tag Team Titles tournament. With The Viking Raiders having the aid of Valhalla, it will be interesting to see how the match goes and who will come out on top.

Aside from the matches and segments announced in the WWE SmackDown preview, Bray Wyatt might yet again send a message to LA Knight ahead of their own special match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. For the women's division, it looks like Charlotte Flair will continue her feud with Sonya Deville.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode? Share your thoughts below!

